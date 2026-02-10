ICE Is Not A Modern Gestapo – It’s Worse

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Leo Calderon

Political fatigue is at an all-time high for Americans right now. Every day, we are bombarded with social media posts and news reels outlining the state of the union. The White House is sharing AI-generated propaganda, republican states are clamoring to push back in the midterm elections, and citizens and undocumented civilians alike are living in a state of intimidation due to the ever-increasing presence of ICE agents.

By the end of January, it is estimated that eight deaths have been directly caused by ICE or DHS agents, according to The American Prospect. TAP also reports an estimated 13 injuries and 35 deaths in custody – many from medical neglect or abuse by agents in detention centers. The most covered of these deaths, however, are the murders of American civilians Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good.

Good was murdered on January 7th, 2026, by ICE agent Jonathan Ross for the crime of following traffic in her vehicle. Ross shot her three times, killing her, as her vehicle drove past him, and he turned away. According to CBS’ Face The Nation, her death was justified by President Trump, who claimed Good “… viciously ran over the ICE Officer” despite bodycam footage showing her slow, careful driving in the opposite direction.

Pretti was murdered on January 24th, 2026, for the crime of filming ICE agents. He worked as an ICU nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs and stood between agents and a woman they had pushed to the ground, reportedly asking her, “Are you okay?” before being pepper-sprayed and shot several times. His death was again justified by President Trump, who criticized Pretti for carrying a firearm. Pretti was legally licensed to carry a handgun.

On top of these murders, ICE is kidnapping citizens and undocumented civilians in broad daylight – most notably Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old boy walking home from school in Minneapolis. Agents first detained his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, and attempted to use Liam as “bait” to illegally enter his family’s home. Fortunately, Liam and his father have been released as of February 1st, 2026 and are safe at home in Minneapolis.

With these murders, kidnappings, and constant intimidation alongside the rise of totalitarian sentiment from our executive government, it is not hard to see where the Nazi comparisons are coming from. Human beings are being held in concentration camps with little to no access to healthcare or basic necessities, and many of them are being physically and sexually assaulted. It is hard not to be angry, and I am very, very angry.

But above all of that anger? Is disgust.

Disgust, disappointment, and sheer embarrassment at these power-hungry wannabe “heroes,” and I’m not alone in this sentiment. As protests occur nationwide against the actions of ICE and the federal government in Minneapolis, social media users have begun researching and publicizing the “training” ICE agents are required to go through before being sent out onto the field. These trainings consist of a four-week online course for LEOs (agents with previous law enforcement experience) and a measly eight weeks of in-person training for those without experience. ICE agents train for less time than the average college semester.

As ICE raids and presence rise across the nation, civilians are also noting the seeming physical unfitness of agents. I was scrolling on TikTok earlier in January and came across multiple videos of civilians slinging insults towards ICE agents, such as this one where a Spanish-speaking woman insults two female ICE agents, urging them to cómete algo (“Eat something!”) and calling them tortas (literally, “sandwich”, used as slang for an overweight person).

Now, this is not to encourage body shaming of ICE or DHS agents, but it is to note the difference between ICE and the Nazi Gestapo. While, yes, behaviorally and systemically, they operate almost identically. ICE, as a department, fails to fit the metric that made the Gestapo work.

Nazi Germany’s Secret Service was filled with attractive, physically fit, “perfect Aryan” men. They were dressed in uniforms designed by Hugo Boss and worked to integrate themselves in their communities, to become something young boys wanted to be. They were both a legion of loyal soldiers and living, breathing Nazi propaganda. ICE attempts to be this admirable, good ole’ boy propaganda but falls disastrously short. Even the most loyal of Trump’s supporters struggle to support ICE and its actions.

As the White House’s social media pages pump out alt-right inspired ICE recruitment ads and the United States falls deeper and deeper into fascist ideals, it’s hard to find faith or safety in and out of your home. It’s important to remember, though, that ICE agents are pathetic and not constitutional law enforcement – no matter how desperately they want to be. Record them, list their names, and call your senators to demand the defunding of ICE and DHS.

To reach the Senate switchboard, citizens can call (202)-224-3121 to be placed in contact with their state’s senator. For Texas residents, we can call Senators John Cornyn (202-224-2934) or Ted Cruz (202-224-5922) and follow this script provided by Indivisible:

“Hi, my name is [Your Name], and I’m a constituent from [Your City, State].

I’m calling to urge Senator [Name] to refuse to vote for any appropriations bill funding the Department of Homeland Security that fails to rein in ICE.

Alex Pretti and Renee Good’s killings are unacceptable. Enough is enough.

We can’t wait around while ICE harms more people. Senator [NAME] must demand ironclad restrictions on ICE and Border Patrol, including getting ICE and CBP out of our communities, ending the blank check for their brutality, and creating clear guardrails to stop warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement at sensitive locations like schools or hospitals.

Thank you.”

Admit, what’s happening in our country right now is scary, and no one would blame you if you admit fear, but it’s important to stand up for what’s right. Good luck and stay safe, America.