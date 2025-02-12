I Guessed The Grammys: Here’s Where I Was Right (& So Wrong)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

The Grammys are always full of surprises, and this year was no exception. Leading up to music’s biggest night, I had my predictions locked in; some based on chart dominance, others on sheer artistry/songs that were constantly on replay in my phone, and a few gut feelings that felt too strong to ignore. With a mix of expected wins and shocking losses, the final results left me both satisfied, emotional, and at times completely shocked.

The winners are determined by the Recording Academy, a group of over 13,000 members who are all music professionals consisting of artists, producers, and industry experts. The selection process involves several rounds, starting with submissions, followed by voting from members who narrow down the nominees. From there, a final vote determines the winners, ensuring that industry peers have the ultimate say in who takes home the gold (even with all this in mind, there is some controversy in regards to this selection process – but that’s a topic of discussion for another day…) As one of the biggest nights in music, the Grammys serve as both a celebration of artistic achievement and a platform that can significantly impact an artist’s career. Winning (or even being nominated) can elevate an artist’s status, introduce them to new audiences, and solidify their legacy. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at how my predictions compared to the actual winners and a couple of my thoughts on the winners, that no one asked for, but I will be providing anyway.

Record of The Year

Prediction: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Winner: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

This was one of those awards where it was extremely obvious which song was gonna win this title. Kendrick Lamar made 2024 his year with the release of “Not Like Us” which was fueled by his long-standing rivalry with Drake, which reached its peak that year. Their tension, which had been simmering for years, escalated into a full-blown rap battle after subliminal and direct shots were exchanged in songs. “Not Like Us” became a defining moment in the feud, with Kendrick delivering bars aimed at Drake’s authenticity and influence in the rap game. The track resonated with fans due to its aggressive delivery and direct call out to the Canadian rapper, cementing itself as a cultural moment in hip-hop.

Album of The Year

Prediction: Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Winner: Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

This winner announcement stirred up a heated debate on TikTok, with fans passionately arguing over who truly deserved the award. While I won’t weigh in on who I believe should have won, it’s undeniable that this is one of the most highly anticipated and talked-about categories each year. Creating an album is an intense, deeply personal process; one that can take months or even years to perfect. To have that work recognized as Album of the Year is more than just an industry title; it’s a testament to the lasting impact the music has had on listeners everywhere. It’s an achievement any artist would be honored to have under their belt.

Song of The Year

Prediction: “Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Winner: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

Prediction: Doechii

Winner: Chappell Roan

One thing that is without a doubt – 2024 was a phenomenal year for the pop girlies. Among the standout artists who had a well-deserved breakthrough was Chappell Roan, an artist who captured the attention of many with their unique style and undeniable talent. Chappell was the breath of fresh air the music industry desperately needed. Their electrifying stage presence, theatrical performances, and bold, creative fashion choices made every appearance feel like an event. With their unapologetic self-expression, Chappell reminded us of the joy, creativity, and sheer fun that pop music can bring. In a year filled with major releases, they managed to carve out their own space, proving that pop music is at its best when it dares to be different.

Best Pop Solo

Prediction: “Apple” — Charli XCX

Winner: “Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter

As mentioned earlier, 2024 was a standout year for the pop girlies, marking a resurgence of fun in the music scene. Transitioning from a Disney career to becoming a pop phenomenon is easier said than done, and Sabrina Carpenter has proven herself to be a true testament to that. It’s one thing to break free from a Disney image, but it’s another to pour years of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears into carving out a space through her music and artistry. In 2024, Sabrina truly solidified her place in the music world, showcasing her undeniable creativity and proving why she deserves all the success coming her way. With the rise of the “clean girl coquette persona aesthetic,” Sabrina’s music became a perfect soundtrack for this movement. Her sound resonated deeply with listeners, capturing the essence of an idealized, yet attainable, relatable lifestyle. One of the standout tracks, “Espresso,” is a perfect example. It’s the kind of song that sticks with you even if you’ve only heard it once. It inevitably finds its way into your head, playing on a loop long after.

Best Pop Duo

Prediction: “Die With A Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Winner: “Die With A Smile” — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Die With a Smile” was an unexpected yet brilliant collaboration that took listeners by surprise, blending contrasting styles in a way that felt seamless. The song’s vulnerability, paired with its upbeat energy, created a unique contrast that resonated deeply with fans. What made the collaboration so impactful was how it broke boundaries, uniting artists from different worlds to produce a track that not only showcased their individual talents but also created something fresh and emotionally charged. The fusion of their voices and styles left an imprint on the music scene, showing that the most unexpected collaborations often lead to the most powerful moments in music.

Vocal Album

Prediction: The Rise & Fall Of A Midwest Princess — Chappel Roan

Winner: Short n’ Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance Album

Prediction: Timeless — Kaytranada

Winner: Brat — Charli XCX

Brat by Charli XCX marked a powerful moment in her career, showcasing her ability to continually evolve and push boundaries. Having had a long, successful run in the industry, Charli’s work has always been ahead of its time, influencing countless artists and helping bring more attention to the electropop genre. Brat was a culmination of all the years of hard work and innovation, making it a long overdue win. This album was a moment where Charli finally received the recognition she truly deserves, earning her flowers for being a trailblazer in the electropop scene. Beyond music, Charli also made a cultural impact by lending her voice and platform to the Kamala Harris campaign, connecting with younger, diverse audiences and reinforcing how art and activism can go hand in hand.

Best Rap Album

Prediction: Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Winner: Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Doechii’s mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal made an undeniable impact (went triple platinum on my car playlist), showcasing her fearless approach to music and artistry. She’s always been an artist who pushes the boundaries of comfort, refusing to conform to the cookie-cutter expectations often placed on performers. With each track, Doechii has created something uniquely eye-catching and experimental, blending different genres and sounds in ways that captivate listeners. Her Southern Floridian roots play a significant role in shaping her music, incorporating influences from hip-hop, trap, and Southern rap, alongside experimental elements that reflect her dynamic style. Doechii’s ability to blend these influences while crafting something entirely new highlights her innovation and versatility as an artist. Her boldness and willingness to challenge norms have cemented her as a trailblazer in the music industry, establishing her as someone who’s redefining what it means to be an icon.

Best Country Album

Prediction: Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

Winner: Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter win marked a monumental moment in her career, highlighting her deep Texan roots and her ability to cross genres with ease. Growing up in Texas, country music was an influential part of her upbringing, and this album allowed her to merge her Southern heritage with her signature artistry. The release of her first-ever country album came as a shock to many, especially considering the consistent hate she has faced as a Black woman venturing into a genre traditionally dominated by artists of a different race. Despite the backlash, Beyoncé proved yet again that her musical range knows no bounds, and her ability to seamlessly switch genres and elevate country music only solidified her status as one of the most versatile and groundbreaking artists of her generation.

As we reflect on the Grammys, it’s clear that this year was a standout for music, filled with surprises, snubs (very controversial), and unforgettable moments. With so much talent across the board, it left fans and critics alike on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting to see who would take home the desired award. My predictions may have been a mix of hits and misses, but one thing is certain: 2024 was a year that showed the ever-evolving current status of the music industry, where anything can happen. Whether the winners were expected or unexpected, it’s undeniable that this year proved to be a defining one, with fresh voices and established icons continuing to shape the future of music.