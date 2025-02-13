“I Bring Me”: Dr. Laurie Hays Fluker on Black History, Media, & Finding Your Voice

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Black History Month is more than a moment of reflection; it’s a celebration of resilience, achievement, and the voices that have shaped history. Few embody this spirit as deeply as Dr. Laurie Hays Fluker, a professor, mother, and trailblazer in the world of media and academia. With an inspiring journey woven into the very fabric of Black history, Dr. Fluker has not only witnessed the evolution of representation in communications – she has lived it, shaping future generations of storytellers along the way.

Black History is Personal History

For Dr. Fluker, Black history isn’t just a subject – it’s personal. Raised in a household where curiosity was encouraged, and history was revered, she grew up with a profound awareness of where she came from and her heritage.

“My great-grandfather was a slave. My grandfather, against all odds, earned a degree and his teaching certificate,” she shared. “That single achievement changed the course of our family forever. Education became non-negotiable for us – it was the key to opportunity.”

Her grandfather’s relentless pursuit of learning led him to Wiley College, a small Methodist historically Black college in Marshall, Texas. Though he passed away when her father was just eleven years old, his legacy endured. Of eleven children, nine earned college degrees, and four pursued advanced degrees – Dr. Fluker’s father is among them.

That emphasis on education carried into Dr. Fluker’s upbringing, but her journey wasn’t without challenges. As one of the first Black students to integrate her middle school, she quickly learned the complexities of navigating spaces where she wasn’t always welcomed.

“I thought I had figured the world out,” she said. “And then, suddenly, everything changed.”

Her father, a Methodist minister, was sent to Wiley College – his alma mater – to shut it down due to financial struggles. Instead, he made it his mission to save it, spending fifteen years raising the funds to keep it open. That unexpected turn of events upended Dr. Fluker’s plans, but it also planted a seed that would define her career.

“My father used to say, ‘Sometimes God puts you exactly where you need to be, even if you don’t see it at first.’”

A Documentary That Changed Everything

As a teenager, Dr. Fluker watched a team of journalists capture her father’s story. What was meant to be a one-hour documentary on the struggles of historically Black colleges turned into a four-hour deep dive into Wiley College and the man leading its survival.

“I remember watching the way they told his story, the power in their storytelling,” she recalled. “That was the moment I knew – I wanted to be part of that. I wanted to tell stories that mattered.”

That documentary went on to win a Peabody Award – one of the most prestigious honors in broadcasting. Inspired, Dr. Fluker pursued English as an undergraduate, later earning a degree in broadcast journalism from SMU. She went on to launch the broadcasting program at Wiley College, blending her love for history, storytelling, and media into a career that would ultimately lead her to Texas State University.

Balancing Career and Motherhood: Learning to Say No

Dr. Fluker’s journey wasn’t just about professional achievements – it was about learning how to balance them with the challenges of motherhood.

“When I first started here, I was one of only a handful of Black faculty members,” she explained. “That meant I was asked to be on every committee, every task force, every event, and I didn’t know how to say no.”

At the same time, she was raising twins – an experience that came with its own set of obstacles.

“My twins were born premature, and they needed physical and speech therapy. They didn’t sleep through the night for nine months. And here I was, trying to do everything, trying to be everywhere, trying to meet everyone’s expectations.”

It was a period of intense exhaustion, where the demands of career and family often felt overwhelming.

“I would go into work running on fumes, trying to juggle being a mother, a professor, a mentor, and a leader. Meanwhile, my colleagues had no concept of what I was dealing with.”

It wasn’t until her father gave her a critical piece of advice that she realized something had to change.

“He told me, ‘You’re going to whittle yourself down to nothing if you don’t start setting priorities.’ And he was right.”

She learned to focus on what truly mattered – her students, her family, and her passion for education. Learning to say no was a lesson in self-preservation, and it’s one she now passes on to others.

“You don’t have to be everywhere at once to make an impact. You just have to be fully present where it counts.”

Lessons Beyond The Lecture Hall. A Calling, Not Just a Career

Dr. Fluker’s love for teaching was deeply ingrained in her upbringing.

“I come from a long line of ministers and teachers. That wasn’t going to happen – and I knew I wanted to teach,” she said. “My mother was the best teacher I ever had. She taught us everything before we even started school.”

Her father, who became a motivational speaker for the U.S. military, instilled in his children the importance of being informed.

“Our job was to read Time magazine, the newspaper, and report back to him. He’d quiz us on the ramifications of what we read. It didn’t feel like learning – it felt like fun.”

Her experience as a student at Wiley College further shaped her view of education as she worked to graduate early, balancing a heavy course load with extracurricular involvement.

“I was in such a hurry to graduate that I nearly missed the experience,” she admitted. “I wish I had slowed down and taken it all in.”

This realization became a theme throughout her career – one she would later share with students as both advice and a warning.

“Destroyed, But Never Defeated”

One of the most defining moments in Dr. Fluker’s personal and professional life came from an unexpected source – Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea.

“I thought it was the worst book ever,” she laughed. “Why would I want to read about failure?”

But her father encouraged her to look deeper, to find the one line that mattered. She found it:“Even when our hands are bloodied and gnarled, even when we feel we are at our greatest despair, we must decide whether we have been destroyed or defeated.”

This philosophy carried her through difficult times – from personal losses to professional obstacles. “There were moments I felt destroyed. But only I could decide whether I was defeated.”

Empowering One Voice at a Time

One of the most profound aspects of Dr. Fluker’s teaching is how personal it feels. Each class, each lesson, carries the weight of something greater than just academic instruction – it feels like she is speaking directly to each student, urging them to step into their power.

“If I can reach just one student – just one who will go out and make a change – then I’ve done what I came here to do.”

That message resonated deeply with me. In each of her classes, it felt like she was speaking to me specifically, as if she saw something in me I hadn’t yet seen in myself. That is her magic – her ability to make every student feel like they are the one who can carry the torch forward.

“You are the ones who will change the world. You are the ones I believe in.”

“You Have to Be Superhuman”

As our conversation wrapped up, Dr. Fluker reflected on her career, her students, and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.

“I want my students to understand that their voices matter. They have the power to change narratives, to challenge stereotypes, and to uplift their communities through the work they do.”

She acknowledged the current challenges in the media landscape but remains hopeful for the next generation.

“We are in a time where diversity and inclusion are being questioned again, but that doesn’t mean we stop. It means we push forward harder.”

Her final words serve as a call to action for young communicators:

“You have to be superhuman. You have to run faster, jump higher, and prove yourself in ways others don’t. But you can do it. Keep preparing, keep learning, and keep believing in yourself.”

In a world that often demands more from women – especially women of color – Dr. Fluker’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience, self-worth, and the importance of bringing your full, authentic self to every space you enter.Because, as she puts it best: “I bring me.”