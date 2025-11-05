How Trump’s Anti-DEI Policies Impact Graduate Students Pursuing Research 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We are more than half a year into the Trump administration, and it feels like news headlines have skyrocketed more than ever. Many new executive orders have been signed, new bills have been passed, and the government is currently shut down. There are many enforcements being currently issued by the administration, but there is one that is very alarming to a few, silent to a majority, and if ignored for way too long, dangerous.

There have been multiple efforts by the Trump administration, including the Supreme Court, to enforce restrictions on DEI. Unfortunately, education and research are being targeted first. Budget cuts have led to the termination of NIH grants and funding for research that revolves around sensitive topics, including mental health, LGBTQ+, diversity, gender identity, women’s health, and even concerning diseases such as cancer and other chronic illnesses.

Insight from Texas State University Students

These cuts not only put a strain on research and innovation in medicine but also hurt the future journey of graduate students. This year, I witnessed the impact of the striking of education. A peer of mine, Kendal Parkhurst, a research assistant and first-year graduate student for a Master of Arts in Psychological Research at Texas State University, was just one of the many students impacted by the actions of our current government.

“My area of research was directly affected because they removed the hotline’s specialized number for LGBTQ youth, which is absolutely insane. These are the people who are most at risk. I could not believe it,” Parkhurst said.

It’s heartbreaking to see what is happening to education. It’s not just hurting academics but also silencing vulnerable demographics by dismantling the beginning steps of progress. Research studies provide a better understanding of minorities with disparities and systemic disadvantages against them. The attack on research is a major step back from progress. We are experiencing a time of vulnerable populations facing greater obstacles.

“People who go into this field aren’t doing it just because they want to. A lot of the time, people who are in this because they have their own personal experiences,” Parkhurst said. “So for you to work so hard, and to be emotionally connected as well as academically is just, it’s heartbreaking.”

Mya Rimmer is a senior undergraduate student at Texas State University pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Sociology. Her goal is to continue her academics in health psychology. Her push for this specific field stems from her experiences living with chronic illnesses.

“I realized once there’s research, once there’s something solid and concrete that you can point to and say, ‘Look, this is real, it makes it a lot easier to just make other lives easier,” Rimmer said.

Unfortunately, many academics are facing pushback on their education. Government decisions like these force students to rethink much of their academic future, including relocation.

“I found a really cool internship with the NIH that I was so excited about, and then it got cut. And with these funding cuts, I can’t get funded if I ask those questions. (regarding demographics aka sex, gender identity, race.) So I either have to find private funding to do my research or I just don’t get to do my research,” Rimmer said. “I found some programs in the U.S. that I really like. I’ve been keeping an eye on them over the past few months, and I’ve been seeing the changes, the notifications of some programs have decided altogether, they can’t accept any grad students at the moment. So right now, I’m looking to go to Canada, possibly Vancouver.”

Despite the ongoing challenges, these students move with resilience by continuing their work in academics.

“My opportunities could just be taken away like that because somebody decided they don’t want to deal with it or have it as a thing anymore, is really scary. So I try not to think about it and just keep my head down and keep working,” Parkhurst said.

Education is power, and education creates a space for growth. Higher academic studies becoming a target may not impact individuals directly, but without a lack of understanding and equity, anyone could be affected indirectly. The crisis in education moves us towards a dark future.