How To Be Individual During The Death Of Originality

When I thought about coming to college, I couldn’t wait to meet all kinds of different and individual people. My whole life, all I had been exposed to was Wrangler’s newest release and the hottest fashion at Cabella’s, and I was so desperate for any kind of change. Yet, I’ve found that I am deeply disappointed. I mean, there’s a reason Hollister is already sold out of their Y2K drop… I’ve never seen so many Henley shirts and Labubus. It’s all so sickening. I really don’t get it. There are millions of products out there, so why does everyone flock to the same ones? It doesn’t make anyone seem cooler to me; in fact, I find it invokes the opposite response.

There’s certainly not a lack of fashion in the world; there have never been as many different aesthetics and trends as there are now. So what is it that makes people continue to gravitate towards the majority? Like most current issues, the main contributor is the internet. Too often are people jump on a trend simply because an influencer told them to. When someone with a million followers says, “jump,” their fans ask, “how high?” Real fashion has been completely discarded; I can hardly spot taste anymore, as it is too difficult to decipher whether it is original or stolen from a TikTok clip. Whatever happened to originality? Is ‘Being yourself’ a thing of the past? I fear that I am hypocritical even in my stance, being influenced on more than one occasion to buy a trendy overpriced waterbottle or ugly UGGs. But I’ve found a way to combat it. I don’t feel entirely guilty about my purchases because I am a master in the art of mismatching. The key to staying authentic is by mixing and matching all of these trends, as well as only choosing pieces that you genuinely like.

So what if it’s not “in style,” there is a reason most trends recycle old ones. Stop letting outside sources dictate your personal style. Fill your closet with clothes that look good on you and make you feel good in them. Accessorize with items you’ve purchased in all different places. Stop. Buying. Fast. Fashion. I truly see no valid reason for shopping on Shein, especially when you are educated on the issues surrounding fast fashion. Instead, purchase pieces that will last longer and are of higher quality. And the argument of money does not matter, because thrifting is cheaper than fast fashion, and is extremely more ethical. With a little effort and time, your closet will be built and feel more authentic to you. Not only will it make you look good, but you will feel good when your clothing reflects your personality. The best outfits are the ones that are original and have thought behind them.

Humans themselves are so different and diverse, and our clothes should be too. Don’t confine your style to a box for fear that it might not be on trend, and don’t be scared to experiment with your clothes. The outcome will make your outfits more interesting and a lot more fun too!