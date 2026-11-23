This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can remember the Christmases I’ve spent with all my cousins packed in my great-grandparents’ house. All the laughter and joy are what built my understanding of the holidays, and all of those memories are what I look back on every time I think about that time of year. I can remember how little we all were, excited to rip open a gift and having no worries about anything more than that.

Why Christmas Feels Different as We Grow Up

As I grow older, I realize constantly that things are completely different from when they once were, as most things tend to be. The holidays are always a reminder of just how much seems to have changed; families and traditions are different, and the way we’ve all grown- all of it serves as a reason this time of year tends to make me sad.

Finding Joy in Changing Holiday Traditions

The holidays look different now, and some years are different than the others. There’s still laughter and joy, but sometimes it’s hard not to feel sad over just how much happiness existed when I was younger. Everyone always knows that this is bound to happen, that the holidays tend to lose the joy they once had, when childlike wonder ruled your own little world.

I feel like recently it’s the first time I’ve felt this feeling, and not see it as such a bad thing.

Sometimes, I love to live in the past so much, I struggle to recognize what’s happening in front of me. I forget that there’s still that joy; the laughter is still there, and maybe they don’t look or feel like they once did, but nothing really does. And that doesn’t have to be all that scary.

Creating New Christmas Memories

This year was the first year I decorated my apartment for Christmas. I browsed Dollar General with my roommate and spent the whole night decorating and making paper chains. I realize that soon I’ll go home for Christmas and certain things will be different, maybe even feel a little quieter than they once did. It’s not something I can escape or try to stop. Instead, I’m hoping I can enjoy it for what it is now. More memories, more joy, and a different kind of laughter.

I can look back and remember all of the joy for what it was, and I can carry it with me as I find new ways to bring a feeling I once had back. Maybe it’s just making Christmas cookies with friends, or buying all kinds of Christmas pajamas and socks, and thinking back on the holidays for the happiness it gave me instead of something I can’t get back.

Everything seems to change with each cycle of life that I go through; I want to look back without living too much in the past. Even now serves as a specific time period that I’m sure I’ll look back on fondly; I just hope it just adds to what I’ve been so grateful to feel during this time.