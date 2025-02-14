Here’s How College Students are Spending Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Happy Valentine’s Day! Today is the day that people all around the world celebrate love. I set out to find what people my age are doing to celebrate, so I conducted a poll on my personal Instagram account. I asked my followers what they would be doing on this day, and well, I discovered things that other people around my age are doing, regardless of their relationship status.

In the poll, I received 41 responses from:

21 single people

13 people who are in a relationship

7 “it’s complicated”

The question I asked all three groups of people is as follows: “If you’re single/taken/in a situationship, what are you doing for valentines day?”

Here are some of the standout responses from my form, and if you fall in any of these categories, maybe you can find some Valentine’s Day inspo.

Single

Just because you’re single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate! Many of the single people said that they were going to hang out with their friends, go to the gym, watch a movie, or focus on themselves for the day – even by doing something simple like a “wine and pizza night” said one responder. Another said, “I spend my time alone OFC!” So it’s safe to say the single crowd will be having a self-care day, which, when single on the day that you may feel like you don’t fit in, could be a good “excuse” to treat yourself!

In a Relationship

Going out on a dinner date seems to be a popular answer for how the “taken” crowd is going to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their SO. There were some sweet responses, with one responder being asked to be their partner’s valentine with flowers along with a note. Another responder was asked with a cake that said “will you be my valentine?” There were two responders who said that they were having mini vacations with their partners, which I thought was a cute and special way to celebrate their love! I am happy for those who get to celebrate this day with their significant others (maybe slightly jealous – haha!)

It’s Complicated

Now moving onto the “it’s complicated” crowd. A few respondents replied by saying they were doing nothing to celebrate with their situationship and that they were fine with that! (Good on them!) And some others expressed their confliction in whether or not they were expecting a little something from their fling. There was disappointment in the tone of the response, and a few of them were celebrating by doing something casual like watching a movie or just being together. It sounds like it depends on each situation what they are going to do, as situationships can get tricky and everybody is different.

Based on everyone’s responses, it seems like most people are all over the place, regardless of their relationship status in terms of their plans for Valentine’s Day, so if you are single, taken, or it’s complicated – just have a good day! Take what the day is meant for and celebrate your love for yourself or for another person! And finally, happy Valentine’s Day – again!