Glitz & Glamour: It’s The Osc- Wait, It’s The Golden Raspberry Awards!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

On Feb. 28, the 45th Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as “The Razzies,” was hosted in Los Angeles, California. The Golden Raspberry Foundation comprises more than 1,000 journalists, movie enthusiasts, and critics. They come together as a group to nominate and pick the worst of the worst in Hollywood film life. From the worst picture, and worst director, to the worst screen combo. It is a parody of The Academy Awards. Instead of the BEST, it’s the WORST. To jab at the Academy more, they usually host the award show the night before the Oscars. Yet, this year it aired two days before.

In the past, there have been nominees for both the Oscars and the Razzies at the same time. Some of these celebrities include Alec Baldwin, Amy Irving, Glenn Close, James Coco, Rooney Mara, and Sandra Bullock. Sandra Bullock is the only person to ever win an Oscar and a Razzie in the same year, back in 2010. She attended both awards shows to pick up her golden trophies.

This year, the Razzies chose a handful of films as the worst of 2024. Some of the films are in multiple categories such as, “Joker: Folie a Deu,” “Madame Web,” “Megalopolis,” and “Reagan.” This is no shocker since the majority of these movies were box office flops and had terrible ratings. When I made predictions of winners for each of the nine categories. I chose each winner based on the rating of the movies and my personal opinion.

My guesses and the winner:

Worst Picture:

Borderlands

Joker: Folie a Deu

Madame Web (Lilianna’s guess) (Winner)

Megalopolis

Reagan

Actor:

Jack Black / Dear Santa

Zachary Levi / Harold and the Purple Crayon (Lilianna’s guess)

Joaquin Phoenix / Joker: Folie a Deux

Dennis Quaid / Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld / Unfrosted (Winner)

Actress:

Cate Blanchett / Borderlands

Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard / Argylle

Dakota Johnson / Madame Web (Winner)

Jennifer Lopez / Atlas (Lilianna’s guess)

Supporting Actor:

Jack Black (Voice Only) Borderlands

Kevin Hart / Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag) Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim / Madame Web

Jon Voight / Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land & Strangers (Lilianna’s guess) (Winner)

Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose / Argylle & Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher) Reagan

Emma Roberts / Madame Web

Amy Schumer / Unfrosted (Lilianna’s guess) (Winner)

FKA twigs / The Crow

Director:

S.J. Clarkson / Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola / Megalopolis (Winner)

Todd Phillips / Joker: Folie a Deux

Eli Roth / Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld/ Unfrosted (Lilianna’s guess)

Screen Combo:

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (But Especially Jack Black) Borderlands (Lilianna’s guess)

Any Two Unfunny “Comedic Actors” / Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga / Joker: Folie a Deux (Winner)

Dennis Quaid & Penelope Ann Miller (as “Ronnie and Nancy”) in Reagan

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie a Deux (Winner)

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon 2: The Scargiver (Lilianna’s guess)

Screenplay:

Joker: Folie a Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web (Winner)

Megalopolis (Lilianna’s guess)

Reagan

I scored three out of nine right, and six out of nine wrong overall. When I found out the results, I was sad that I missed so many. However, some of the winners surprised me. Francis Ford Coppola won “The Worst Director,” which was the category that shocked me the most. When this was announced, Coppola took to Instagram to post a heartfelt thank you to the Razzie. In the post, he said, “I am thrilled to accept the Razzie award in so many important categories for @megalopolisfilm, and for the distinctive honor of being nominated as the worst director, worst screenplay, and worst picture at a time when so few dare to go against the prevailing trends of contemporary movie making!” This was uncommon since many Hollywood celebrities disliked the idea of the award show.

I hope for the next Razzie award my guesses will be more accurate!