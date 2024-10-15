Glamorization Or Informative? How Social Media And TV Shows Glamorize True Crime

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

We all have specific topics that draw us deeper into our phones and TV screens, captivating our attention. This media consumption often pulls us into seeking more content with a similar appeal. Some people enjoy cooking tutorials, others prefer OOTD (outfit of the day) or GRWM (get ready with me) videos, and some find themselves intrigued by true crime stories. People’s interest in true crime varies – from casual curiosity to a more intense fascination. But should true crime really be something we binge-watch for entertainment? Let’s explore that.

True crime has always been an area of fascination, but in recent years, it has evolved into a popular subgenre, going beyond documentaries and crime podcasts. With its growing presence on social media, it’s nearly impossible not to stumble across true crime content online. Platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are filled with creators analyzing cold cases, while shows like Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story pull viewers into the lives of notorious criminals. This raises the question: why are we so drawn to these dark tales, and how has this fascination turned into a dangerous glamorization?

The interest in this topic comes from a mixture of intrigue and morbid curiosity. Crime stories provide a glimpse into the darker side of humanity, often tapping into our desire to understand the incomprehensible. Whether it’s the chilling psychology of a murderer or the extreme details of an unsolved case, audiences are hooked on the sense of mystery and danger that true crime offers. True crime shows and films often provide a safe space to explore these anxieties from the comfort of our homes. Unlike news reports, which tend to be more raw and confronting, these shows are highly dramatized, allowing viewers to process real-life horrors in a more “appealing” way – but this is where the line between education and entertainment blurs.

Ryan Murphy, known for creating shows such as Scream Queens, Glee, and American Horror Story, to name a few, has made a huge impact in the entertainment industry for many years. The visually stunning and emotionally intense storytelling he conveys in his shows is a key figure in his success in the industry. Stepping into another genre change with series like The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Dahmer, and the most recent addition, Monsters, Murphy dramatizes the case of the Menendez brothers. He attempts to focus on the human side of both victims and perpetrators, yet it’s hard to deny that his productions also romanticize and aestheticize violence with their highly stylized cinematography, star-studded casts, and recreations of infamous scenes. Murphy’s shows often capture the psychological depth of notorious criminals while also turning them into characters of intrigue. For example, in Dahmer, the tension and darkness surrounding Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes are heightened by moody lighting and suspenseful pacing, which can almost make the violence feel cinematic rather than horrific. By casting heartthrob Evan Peters in the role of Jeffrey Dahmer, many viewers found it difficult to separate the actor from the disturbing crimes at the heart of the show. On TikTok, some fans even turned Peters’ portrayal into “thirst traps” and romanticized his character’s “craziness,” overlooking the real-life tragedy behind the story. This fixation on the actor’s performance often overshadowed the deeper message of the show, with many lacking the basic empathy to recognize that, regardless of who plays the role, this is a story of real victims who lost loved ones to horrific violence.

As mentioned above, social media plays a big factor in fueling this glamorization. TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are overflowing with true crime commentary, case breakdowns, and fan theories. Users create memes, cosplay as notorious figures (absolutely disgusting), and even romanticize murderers, blurring the boundary between reality and fiction. In these spaces, victims are often forgotten, and criminals become objects of fascination. On TikTok, for example, certain cases or criminals have become viral trends. The line between respecting the gravity of these crimes and turning them into entertainment is often crossed, which is especially disheartening given that many of these cases are not that old. As a result, victims’ family members are forced to relive their trauma when they see these stories resurface on their social media feeds or are reminded of the horrific events through dramatized portrayals. The pain of seeing real tragedies turned into viral content can be deeply distressing for those who are still grieving. When other viewers see countless creators discussing the gory details of a case in a way that feels more like entertainment than education, it can desensitize audiences to the reality of these tragedies.

The glamorization of true crime presents a double-sided issue. To start, it risks desensitizing audiences to the real pain and trauma endured by victims and their families. At the heart of these stories are real people whose suffering should not be reduced to mere plot points for entertainment or be turned into “thirst traps” or a halloween costume. Secondly, by portraying killers as misunderstood figures, there’s a risk of rewriting history in a way that humanizes criminals while diminishing the experiences of their victims. While true crime has a rightful place in all forms of media, creators must handle these stories with sensitivity. Rather than focusing solely on the perpetrator, the emphasis should be on the victims, the communities impacted, and the broader issues that contribute to these tragedies instead of finding methods to make quick money off of someone else’s pain and suffering. As social media creators and producers like Ryan Murphy continue to shape the true crime genre, it’s important to remember the real-life consequences of these stories. True crime shouldn’t be about glamorizing violence or reducing human suffering to entertainment. As consumers, we need to be mindful of how we engage with this content and always remember the humanity behind the headlines. Always think about it this way: if you were in the other person’s shoes or the grieving family member, would you like to see your case treated this way?