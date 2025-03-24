The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Atlanta’s rap scene has long been a starting place for some of the most influential artists in hip-hop, and Anycia (@anyciaaaaaa on Instagram) is quickly proving she’s next in line to leave her mark. With a smooth, relaxed, yet commanding delivery, sharp lyricism, and an effortless ability to ride any beat, she’s paving her own way in a genre that demands authenticity. Her music blends storytelling with smooth confidence, making her one of the most exciting rising voices in rap today.

I had the chance to sit down with Anycia at SXSW for a fun interview, where she opened up about her artistic journey, and what inspires her as a woman navigating a male-dominated hip-hop industry. From discussing her career to reflecting on the past rappers that influenced her, Anycia brought an energy that was both humble and confident — qualities that shine through in her music. As she continues to gain traction, Anycia isn’t just making waves — she’s solidifying her place in hip-hop for the long run.

Q: What’s the most empowering part of being a woman in hip-hop today?

A: “I feel like for myself, I inspire a lot of women to be more confident, and it doesn’t matter if you’re in a bonnet or in a robe. I feel like it’s very important to exude confidence and just be your best self all the time.

Q: Who are some women in the industry — past or present — that inspire you?

A: “Rihanna.”

Q: If you could dedicate a song — yours or someone else’s — to all the young Black women grinding to make their dreams come true, what song would it be and why?

A: “Get It Sexy” by Sexyy Red. Imagine you are in a bad mood and you hear this song come on. It immediately just makes you wanna move.

Q: What first made you fall in love with rap? Was there a specific moment where you knew this was what you wanted to do?

A: “Well, no. At first I wanted to be a singer, but I had a hard time writing songs because I’m not no singing a**sliding down the wall a** girl. It was hard for me to make songs. Nothing really inspired me with rap, except for my emotions. Like being fed up with men and just irritated, and that just made me start rapping. I tried all different types of music, tones, and voices and all that. But I feel like what worked best for me was just using my regular voice and talk sh*t about these men.”

Q: What’s the most random thing that has ever inspired a song of yours?

A: “Well I just felt like “Back Outside” was actually inspired by a man actually making me upset. Like I was actually irritated. He actually blew me and I had to go to the studio after he irritated me. And we were joking around with “i’m back outside, n**a done made me mad” and it just turned into a song.

Q: What’s a bar or punchline you wrote that made you sit back and go, “Yeah, I did that”?

A: “I mean there’s a few, but the one I could relate to the most is once again “Back Outside” because that’s really what was going on.”

Q: Do you have a pre-studio ritual? Something that gets you locked in?

A: “Just good energy. Honestly just good people around me in the studio. Um.. a little hennessy LOL, a nice light up in there. And my boyfriend’s mom is always sending me prayers and stuff like that so I read them everyday and that keeps me going. But just good vibes forreal.

Q: If you had to describe your sound using only food, what dish are you?

A: “I feel like I’m a good medium rare aged Wagyu steak with some nice garlic mashed potatoes with a little chimichurri on top… Garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus. Asparagus has a chemical in it that detoxes everything out of your body. So asparagus ’cause I wanna detox all that bullsh** out your body. So a nice Wagyu steak chimichurri on top, with a nice garlic mashed potatoes with asparagus and a side of lobster bisque. With a nice Shirley Temple on the side, and if you want a real little drink, then a Mojito.”

Q: What’s your go-to hype song before hitting the stage?

A: “I don’t really have a hype song. More so I just have to go in an area alone, or like just get to myself and just pray.”

Q: If your next music video had to be inspired by a movie, which one would you pick?

A: “ I would say maybe Poetic Justice.”

Q: What’s the funniest or wildest DM you’ve ever received from a fan?

A: “I’m not gonna lie, I get a lot of weird things. Probably one was someone tryna threaten me about her man. And she was like “I see my man was following you and she was like i’m coming for you. I had to block her. I got a little scared. She sent a paragraph about how she was gonna come get me and to stay away from him. I got some crazy fan mail. They found my mom’s address and were sending stuff.”

Q: What’s your dream city to perform in, and what’s the first thing you’d do when you land?

A: “I’m not gonna lie, I’ve been pretty much everywhere. I would say I wanna perform out of the country – well I have performed in London, and it was really, really great. But I want to perform in Tokyo. I wanna perform in Japan. I really love Japan. I got fans in Japan and I really, really, REALLY wanna perform in Japan. That’s one of my goals. When I land in Japan I wanna go shopping. I’m a vintage Louis bag girl so imma be up in there buying all the bags. I also love Hello Kitty. I love Sanrio so I’m probably gonna be up there looking for some Kuromi stuff.”

Beyond her undeniable talent and sharp lyricism, Anycia has the kind of energy that makes you feel like you’re just kicking it with a friend. Talking to her wasn’t just an interview — it was a vibe. She’s confident, funny, and so easy to connect with, which makes sense because that same energy is exactly what draws people to her music. Whether you’re here for the clever bars, the smooth delivery, or just an artist who knows how to have fun while staying true to herself, Anycia is the one to watch. If you haven’t already, now’s the time to tap in — stream her music, follow her journey, and get ready, because she’s just getting started.