From Joy to Anxiety: The Stressful Side of FOMO

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past couple of years, the word FOMO has gained popularity through various social media platforms, like Instagram and TikTok. However, with this recent rise to phrase fame, it has led many people to spiral down a hole, to want to experience everything.

What is FOMO?

FOMO, known as the fear of missing out, is a phrase used to describe the stress of missing out on an exciting experience or not living an accomplished life compared to others. This phrase was first introduced to the public back in 2004 by Patrick James McGinnis. McGinnis was a student studying at Harvard Business School when he released an article about living with FOMO. This op-ed was a humor piece which was in the comedy section, but with the release, it became a hit in the Harvard community and then to the public. It later became popularized in the late 2000s and early 2010s by the younger generation.

The Effects

FOMO may seem like a fun little term to use with your friends. But it can actually do damage to your mental health and well-being by causing anxiety. This anxiety will develop by trying to find the next opportunity to do something, or feeling like you aren’t doing enough. Social media is a key factor in this. By using social media, users can “stay in the loop” of what’s going on. This will soon lead to an overcompensation of social media.

I myself have struggled with this in the past. For a while, I wanted to do everything I could, such as joining student organizations, spending time with friends, attending school, and so on. I tried to stay as busy as possible so I wouldn’t experience FOMO, yet I didn’t realize I was going a little crazy by doing so. Since I didn’t have a lot of personal time for myself, I was dissatisfied with whatever I did; I knew that if I continued down this route, a mental burnout would soon develop.

FOMO TO JOMO?

Learning how to avoid FOMO can be a challenge at first, but some simple steps in your day-to-day life can help. First, cut down on your screen time on social media platforms. Deleting the apps, setting time limits, or just turning off notifications will reduce stress. Instead of FOMO, try a new phrase, JOMO, which means the joy of missing out.

Spend more time on yourself! This can be trying a new hobby, reading, or having a personal spa day. These little tasks may seem like nothing, but putting gratitude and appreciation into them is for you.

Social media is fake; what other people post isn’t what they do every day. Creators and mutuals will only post things that they want their viewers to see, which can be a false reality of their real lives. It is just a SMALL chunk of lives!

At the end of the day, missing an event or not going somewhere isn’t the end of the world. The world still spins in the same direction at the same speed, and life will continue forward.

NO MORE FOMO MORE JOMO!