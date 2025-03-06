Finding Comfort In Music: Olivia Rodrigo’s Albums Have The Best Break Up Songs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

As we all know, Olivia Rodrigo has released two albums, Guts and Sour, and both are perfect to sit and cry to. Her perfectly articulated lyrics just hit a part of the heart that I believe not a lot of songs can do.

Sour

I remember when her first album Sour was released in 2021. I was going through my first ever breakup. At first I didn’t think the album was going to be THAT good, due to what some social media posts were saying about her “Disney reputation,” but the moment I turned on her song ‘Happier’, everything changed. I was able to relate to what she was singing and it made me feel less alone. Not only me, but my friends around me felt the same way. It brought so many of us closer when we needed it most. People always say it’s “corny” to listen to sad music when we are heartbroken, but it truly brings you a sense of peace when you can resonate with them.

Guts

When her second album, Guts was released in 2023, I was obsessed with the song “Scared of my Guitar” – which will forever be my favorite song she has written. It explained every little thought in my head that I couldn’t put into words. It helped me heal slowly but surely. It created memories like screaming, “so why’s there a pit in my gut, in the shape of you” in the car with my friends because of obvious teenage boy problems, to crying when I needed a good breakdown, or even when I needed the inspiration to get words out that I never thought I would get to say.

THIS is the beauty in finding comfort in music – the comfort you might not get from the person that broke you. The comfort of knowing you’re not alone in whatever it is you are feeling. The comfort in the fact that you will be okay.

Although Olivia has many spectacular songs, that’s not all she does. There are too many fans that don’t know about her tour bus. That same bus recently was able to make its way to our beloved Texas State University. It not only brings her fans together, but it gives them the opportunity to see her fashion, brand deals and so much more. Not everyone was able to go see her live, so it’s a way to bring a part of her amazing tour to us. Her Campus had the privilege of being able to be a part of this spectacular event, and the TXST chapter was honored to bring this community here together. I hope all you livies enjoyed it!!