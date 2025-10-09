Final Girls: The Top 10 Female Lead Horror Movies to Watch This October

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rarely are horror movies recognized for their progressive manner. Maybe that is because a majority of horror movies are not very progressive, or at least not upon first watch. I agree it may be difficult to see any liberal ideologies in films centered around gore, yet there is one trope heavily featured in horror that I believe trumps the blood and guts.

The final girl is a common archetype found in horror, where a sort of last-man-standing fate befalls a woman. The final girl showcases strength and resilience in her fight for survival, and the result is a display of female empowerment along with a spine-chilling plot. I’ve compiled a list of the top ten female-led horror movies to watch with your girls this October.

1. Ginger Snaps (2000)

To start, I had to include my all-time favorite, Ginger Snaps. Not only is this film spooky, but it is also a feminist piece dedicated to the horrors of menstruation. The movie follows Ginger and her sister Brigitte, two girls who are very in touch with their morbid side. When Ginger gets her first period, she is bitten by a werewolf and starts to experience rapid changes that are a little more extreme than just puberty. Brigette, in an attempt to save her sister, seeks out a lycanthrope expert. Werewolves, gore, and a strong female lead make this movie unlike any other. It is definitely a must-watch for horror buffs and girls in general.

2. The Descent (2005)

Being trapped in any tiny space is absolutely horrifying. Add on terrifying creatures, complete desertion from the outside world, and having no idea where you are or how to get out, and the outcome is The Descent. This movie also checks the ‘final girl’ box, featuring an all-female main cast. The Descent will leave you terrified with high-tension action scenes and an epic race for survival.

3. Sorority Row (2009)

Good girls gone bad? A group of sorority sisters are haunted by a deadly secret when someone begins threatening and stalking them. Sorority Row is the Pretty Little Liars of slasher movies, along with all of the late 2000s feels. One by one, the girls of Theta Pi are picked off as their cover-up quickly becomes their demise. Filled with deception, gruesome kills, and sisterhood, Sorority Row will give you the rush of your life.

4. Urban Legend (1998)

One of my favorite college slashers, Urban Legend, follows students at a University who are brutally killed in the pattern of re-creating urban legends. This movie will have you biting your nails and checking the back seat of your car. The killer is almost as interesting as the kills, and the overall creativity and campiness of the film will keep you enticed until the end. If you end up being overly obsessed with this movie like I am, the sequel is equally incredible, while also keeping the same college setting as the original.

5. Hostel 2 (2007)

I am known to be a fan of sequels, and Hostel 2 is what built this love. This choice may seem surprising to viewers of the first Hostel, as it is neither feminist nor a great watch. But trust me, Hostel 2 is the complete opposite and obviously superior. From a queer-coded (and badass) female lead, a terror-inducing plot, and kills that are nowhere near boring, the film checks all of my boxes. Fair warning, this is by far the goriest movie on the list, so let that detail entice or deter you.

6. Evil Dead (2013)

Cabin horror tends to frequently find itself on all of my favorites lists. Evil Dead is no exception. The film follows Mia, a drug addict on her path to recovery, and her brother David. The two travel to their family’s place in the woods and discover an ancient secret, while Mia experiences withdrawal symptoms. Demonic forces and solitude combine to keep you on your toes until the end.

7. Dangerous Animals (2025)

If you’re still stuck in the summer mood, Dangerous Animals may be the film for you. With a twisted spin on shark horror, a truly sick killer, and a final girl who will stop at nothing to escape, I was truly blown away by every scene. Jaws is a playdate compared to Dangerous Animals, so be prepared to develop some kind of ocean-related phobia post-watch.

8. Companion (2025)

Companion stole the spot of my favorite horror movie released this year, and it’s definitely not only because of Sophie Thatcher. The film explores the dangers of technology, as well as subtle hits at the absurdity of the patriarchy. Of course, Thatcher’s role also contributes to the excellence of Companion, as she depicts a grueling fight for freedom. Even if the plot twist has already been spoiled for you, the movie is worth watching.

9. MaXXXine (2024)

The X trilogy successfully captures every quality I look for in a horror film. The movies encapsulate a vintage slasher vibe that feels extremely authentic. The costumes and hair always deliver, and the kills are unexpected and interesting. MaXXXine is my #1 of the three, mostly because of the ’80s Los Angeles glamour. Although there weren’t as many kills as I had anticipated, the aesthetic of the film makes up for it!

10. Wrong Turn (2003)

A group of friends quickly find themselves on the menu after their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere. They are hunted by humanoid cannibals and cut off from civilization. In a terrifying fight for survival led by final girl Jessie, the friends search for a way out of the forest in one piece.

The scream queen offers an alternative role for women in action, no longer befitting the helpless victim position so often placed upon them. Instead, women challenge the narrative on screen and in real life as well. The future of horror is female, and continuous breakthroughs of traditional gender roles will offer up a multitude of progress in film.