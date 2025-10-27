Fear Isn’t Safety: The Real Impact Texas’ SB 4 Will Have

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Show Me Your Papers” is a new bill that was signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that will take its place starting March of 2026. What is it? You might ask.. It can be seen as a fear tactic for certain Texas citizens. It is a step back on trusting our officers, whether they want to comply or not. You can see it many ways, but they all lead back to one… A WAY TO MAKE US SCARED.

The Facts

The SB 4 bill states that local police departments would ultimately act as ICE agents, meaning they would have to comply with any detain or deportation request. There would be punishments for any Criminal Justice entity, if they don’t fully comply with U.S Customs and Immigration Enforcements. It limits the ability for Police Chiefs to direct their departments to help boost any sort of community. It also allows enforcements to racially profile citizens, and potentially legally detain U.S citizens, because of a language they speak, or the color of their skin. This can make the community and law enforcement have a less trusting relationship, and overall create an unsafe environment.

If that isn’t already terrifying enough for citizens, it makes matters worse that the officials are now being forced to act as Immigration Enforcement lack the training needed (there shouldn’t be a training for that act anyways). It puts officers at risk of getting hurt, or being killed at the hands of the government.

Know Your Rights

This all seems scary to hear, especially for the people of color in this state. We shouldn’t have to be scared of being racially profiled into detainment, but our governor thinks otherwise. You as a citizen and immigrant have rights. You do not need to open your doors to any immigrant enforcement officers or local authorities. If you do happen to answer or talk through the door, make sure they have an official warrant, signed by the judge. If they do not, don’t let them in your house. If any officer comes up to you and asks for any documents, you don’t need to talk or show them (if able to, carry your documents with you). I would like to encourage everyone to be safe, our government doesn’t favor people of color, and I don’t think ever will. They will do anything in their ability to make us fear them.

I am a firm believer that immigrants are the backbone to our communities. They are simply people that came for a better life for their families. They happen to be the bravest and strongest people to give up everything so the people they love can have everything. Plus, no one should be considered illegal on what’s already stolen. If you have the privilege to not fear this bill, help us fight it. No one should be scared to live in a world where people dehumanize them. Be safe everyone.