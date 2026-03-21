Fashion Is Art: Everything You Need To Know About The 2026 Met Gala

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Met Gala countdown has begun! The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute has officially announced a theme, reminding us just how close the event is.

One of the most anticipated days in fashion. Celebrities walk the red carpet in luxurious outfits, well, sometimes. A small fraction of the guests we see on the red carpet exceed our expectations, arriving in astounding outfits, while others make us want to turn off our screens. Many actually follow the theme, while others just take it as a suggestion. I personally prefer to see outfits that not only match the theme but also get creative with it. The Met is so much more than just the red carpet. It is a celebration honoring fashion and drawing attention to the fashion pieces that define our culture.

WHAT IS IT?

The Met is not a fashion show; it is actually a fundraiser that attracts a lot of attention through the red carpet before the event. The fundraiser takes place every first Monday of May, which this year falls on May 4, 2026. Guests walk across the carpet to show off their outfits, while at the top of the stairs, they are greeted by the host, who asks about their outfits and conducts a quick interview. Once the red carpet ends, many guests change into a different outfit to be more comfortable. Dinner and performances by celebrities in attendance follow after the red carpet.

Although very high profile, the event is completely phone-free once inside the museum. The strict no phone rule gives the event an air of secrecy, making it feel far more exclusive. The only parts that the public is able to see are the red carpet, interviews, and afterparty outfits.

THEME AND DRESS CODE

Each Met Gala has a theme; some of the most iconic and memorable ones include “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” On Nov. 17, 2025, Vogue announced that the theme of the fundraising exhibit would be “Costume Art.” The exhibit is set to feature paintings and objects spanning 5,000 years. It will focus on ways the body has inspired and worked alongside fashion.

The theme is extremely important because it directly determines the dress code. The theme is usually determined by the exhibit that the fundraiser money will go to. The dress code for this year was announced as “Fashion Is Art.” Exhibit curator Andrew Bolton said in a Feb. 23, 2026, press release for the Met, “Costume Art privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear.”

CO-CHAIRS

Co-chairs are the people behind the planning; they help pick the theme, make the guest list, and promote the event. Anna Wintour, former editor in chief of Vogue, is one of the most iconic co-chairs of the event. She began as a chair of the Met in 1995 and is credited with transforming the event into the high-profile spectacle that we now know and love. Anna Wintour will still be a co-chair this year despite stepping down as Vogue’s editor in chief. This year’s Met Gala will feature many co-chairs, including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, and Jeff Bezos.

Some of the co-chairs are there to represent brands. Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, will be there sponsoring Saint Laurent. This has caused massive controversy online, with critics arguing that billionaires should not be allowed to buy their way in, especially if they are not active members of the art and fashion world.

GUEST LIST

Who can we expect to see? Unfortunately, I cannot say because the Met Gala guest list is kept top secret. The co-chairs will be in attendance, as well as other celebrities who are part of the Gala Host Committee. Some well-known names that are a part of the Gala Host Committee include Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Alex Consani, Sam Smith, Gwendoline Christie, and Misty Copeland.

Similarly, the hosts for the livestream conducting interviews on the carpet have not been announced yet. The announcement of the hosts is expected closer to the day of the event. Last year’s hosts were announced just weeks before the Met.