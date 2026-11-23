This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall has always been my favorite season. The leaves are changing (except not really because I live in Texas), the weather finally resting below the 100s, the perfect transition into the holidays and colder months. I do think I may have some bias here, though, because I am a fall baby. November rep here.

“I am an Autumn”

Fall birthdays have always felt so cozy to me. While we might not always get the ideal fall weather, there is usually, at the very least, a slight chill. A breeze, warm colors everywhere, and the Christmas festivities starting (because no one has any patience) make the perfect time for a birthday. Any birthday around the holidays can create some chaos, though, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sometimes celebrations are merged, gifts too; it can feel a bit like you’re being forgotten or dismissed for bigger celebrations.

Right before we hit that Thanksgiving craze, I will be turning 20.

Leaving Behind My Teenage Years

Officially leaving behind my teens definitely makes me feel old, but the pressures of being an adult are already here. Since starting college, every day has felt like another push towards adulthood and overbearing responsibility. Leaving the dorms has now added the stress of bills, cooking, and cleaning. I got my first job, which added new responsibilities and less time for my other to-dos. As a kid, all I wanted was to be an adult and have the freedom to do as I please, but I didn’t realize how much work came with that freedom.

Turning 20 sounds important, but unlike 18 or 21, there isn’t really any significance to it. It just makes you feel like there’s a sudden need for maturity, and anything childish you may have done before is now extra immature. Despite having adult responsibilities, I still feel like a child most days. I still rely so much on my parents, and I spend most of my time at home. I don’t feel mature enough to start saying, “I’m in my 20s.”

From kid, to tween, to teen, to adult, not much has changed within me, and I don’t think it ever will.

The Holidays

With the holidays comes stress and panic alongside the festive spirit. Planning, cleaning, spending insane amounts of money on food and gifts, and the entire family together cause unnecessary amounts of anxiety. I love my family, and I love the festivities, but I also love hiding in the bathroom and taking moments to slip away and breathe. The ability to breeze through the holidays with nothing but excitement and a smile fades as you grow. Now comes the pressure of expectations; questions about college and relationships and the future are overwhelming.

Alongside the stress, comes a sense of nostalgia. Traditions begin to shift as you age, longing for the familiarity of the past. This time brings memories of childhood innocence and joy, and when paired with a birthday, the ache to have that back is amplified. You realize even more how quickly the years go by. It’s scary to see how quickly the childhood joy fades. Believing in Santa, leaving out milk and cookies, hoping you’re on the good list. Each holiday starts to feel a little less magical.

I love the holidays; I love seeing my family, eating good food, and getting and giving gifts. Building new traditions is fun and brings a new feeling of joy and hope, but a part of me will always miss what was.

My Future

I don’t know what my future holds. As a kid, I was sure I knew exactly what my adulthood would be like. I thought I had everything planned. Now I spend each day just waiting to see what comes next. I still have hopes and aspirations, but the naivety is gone. I know now how quickly things can change and leave you in places and situations you never expected to be.

I’m excited to graduate college, go to grad school, get my real “big girl” apartment. I’m excited to get a “real” job, my future job that I (hopefully) spend as long as I can doing. But I’m scared of what’s to come. I still have so many questions. I don’t know what I’m doing, who I am, what I’m meant to do with my life. I’m lost, and I don’t know if that feeling will leave.

But I’m also hopeful. I’ve already gone through so much, and I’m still here, still fighting and going strong (as strong as I can be). I’m only 20, but I feel as though I’ve lived so many lives. I know I can, and will, live through so many more. And I’ll give them all my best. I love every version of me, even the ones that have yet to be.

Missing My Childhood

I don’t know when, if at all, I’ll truly feel like an adult. I’m not ready for the standards and image that come with getting older. I want to stay a child forever. Without the worries and pressure that society throws at us all. I love the freedom that’s come with getting older, the independence and ability to be my own person, but I miss my childhood.

I miss living with and seeing my family every day, the carefree liveliness of childhood, the sense of innocence and safety. I miss waking my parents up on Christmas morning bright and early, racing to open my presents (though that hasn’t changed too much). I miss birthday celebrations at school before break because my birthday never landed on a school day. I miss my sass, my confidence. I wasn’t worried about what other people thought. I miss the lightness. The freedom of not worrying of what could go wrong. Not feeling a weight on your shoulders, the constant panic of what needs to be done and what’s to come, the anxiety of the future and the uncertainty.

Getting older is full of ups and downs. There’s good and bad, and really good, and really bad.

Everyone always asks if you feel different on your birthday, and I always said no; now, I’m not so sure. I don’t suddenly feel more mature and ready to take on the world, in fact I feel less prepared than I ever have, but I also know that being a year older doesn’t really change much. I’m still the same me I’ve always been. My childhood self still lives within me, even as the years go by, and I love her.

Here’s to 20!