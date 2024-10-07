Fall Fashion Inspo & Making It Your Own

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

Once summer nears its end and everyone is fed up with the blistering heat, I crave fall. I’ve been craving fall so much that my last article was all about fall (which you should definitely read), but now I want to discuss fall fashion.

When September rolls through and October begins, my fashion radar is all about fall. I want to dress in garments that keep me warm, wear tall boots, and indulge in muted rich colors – but fashion (in my opinion) goes beyond the clothes. Makeup looks are important, whether they are full glam or natural. Nails, accessories, and even hairstyles are all part of fashion.

Naturally, to start preparing for my 2024 fall looks, I needed some inspiration for the season, and I’m dying to share it with you. But first, I want to give you a reality check. Now this is not a personal attack – because I need to hear this too, so here are my three rules for 2024 fall fashion:

Do not get caught up in looking for inspiration and trying to replicate someone’s style. Do not pressure yourself to fit into someone else’s mold. Always remember that the beauty of fashion is your unique quality to showcase your personality and what you like.

With that being said, let’s look at some fall 2024 fashion inspo, without losing your special touch.

This is for anyone who needs to dress for the fall vibe, but the weather hasn’t gotten the memo yet (aka Texas State.) This vibe allows you to play around with skirts and shorts that will keep you cool, but still radiate the October energy.

You can add your own touch by adding accessories that you already own, mixing prints that complete your wardrobe, or adding some of your fav colors to spruce it up.



This inspo is for those of you who want to feel cozy and are lucky enough to experience a breeze outside. This is the easiest to feel at your best in because it’s about comfort.

Think about wearing a cool colorful coat that will keep you warm, or accessorizing your yoga pants outfit to add some details to your comfort. It’s about feeling your best and being able to look your best, which I know all of you can do.

Now, I have to introduce some additional inspo like makeup and nails. I adore these aspects of fashion more than the actual clothes sometimes because they allow you and your individual qualities to stand out above anything else.



Whether you decide to enhance your features with warm, bronzey makeup to encapsulate the autumnal spirit or go for a cool-toned dark aesthetic, makeup is best for showing off you and your beauty. So don’t shy away from trying new things that feel right to you – whether that’s a mauve or cherry red lip, brown smokey eyes or a heavy black waterline, and a contoured, chiseled face or a cherubic blushed foundation. The world of makeup is all up to you and how you envision your fall inspo.

And for the fall nails, there are so many options – dark, light, patterns, whatever makes you feel good.

I hope after reading this you can take on 2024 fall fashion and apply it to you and your unique style. I love Pinterest and I know how easy it is to get swept up in the madness of other people’s looks, vibes, and styles, but try to remember that the best look is what exhibits your style – not anyone else’s. Goodbye for now.