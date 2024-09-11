How to Get Into the Fall Mood (Despite the Weather)

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Now that the semester has started, I am ready to indulge in the fall season. I need to feel the brisk, chilly air on my face, the warmth of cinnamony chai lattes, and the comforting and nostalgia-riddled movies and TV shows, and I am dying to break out my sweaters and boots when going to class. But this Texas heat will not let up, and the humidity is even worse. Walking to class in the sweltering heat while anxiously waiting for the weather to start transitioning into something much more bearable makes me crave the fall vibes even more. While we wait with anticipation, I may have a few solutions.

Although the weather is a crucial ingredient to the fall season, we are not quite there yet here at Texas State, but I can offer some alternative ways to prepare for fall and begin the festivities a little early. The weather will catch up to us soon enough. My favorite time of the year is fall, and the best ways to start getting into the fall spirit go beyond the crisp weather and have more to do with immersing yourself in the fall vibes created by you.

Media Consumption

Media consumption plays a crucial role in my ideal fall – like certain movies, songs, and TV shows. To get in the right frame of mind for the autumn season, it’s more about the overall aesthetic and vibe, and less about whether we’ve hit Sept. 22, the official first day of fall. There’s a lot of media that you can consume that captures the aesthetics of fall: the wardrobes filled with chunky sweaters and chocolatey brown tall boots to the comforting soundtracks that enhance the cozy vibes and the overall aesthetics that will transport you into fall without it actually being here yet.

Movies: The Devil Wears Prada, Twitches, Haloweentown, Coraline, The Twilight Saga, and The Hunger Games

Perfect Fall Recipes

Recipes are another great way to envelop yourself in the autumnal mood. Personally, I’m a baker over a cook, but I will still share some recipes that will not only indulge your sweet tooth and create an aromatic experience representing fall, but also will guide you to whip up real dinners that will satiate more than a craving for a sweet treat.

Creamy Butternut Squash Gnocchi: I would not recommend anything that I would avoid, and this recipe seems like the perfect cozy dish to make you feel warm and begin to prepare you for all that fall has to offer.

New and Improved Night Routine

My evening routine is the most perfect part of my day. Classes are done for the day, and I am hopefully finished with homework; it is time to wind down. This is where you can maximize preparation for the fall.

Light a scented candle with hints of maple, pumpkin, bourbon, or anything else that transports you into a pile of multicolored leaves.

with hints of maple, pumpkin, bourbon, or anything else that transports you into a pile of multicolored leaves. Switch up your shower routine with new body care that leaves you feeling in your most snug state of mind. I recommend the Saltair Santal Bloom body wash and the Vanilla Cahere EOS lotion – and if you want to feel and smell like the best fresh dessert, I would recommend Sticky Dates by Lush (my Love Island fans know).

with new body care that leaves you feeling in your most snug state of mind. I recommend the Saltair Santal Bloom body wash and the Vanilla Cahere EOS lotion – and if you want to feel and smell like the best fresh dessert, I would recommend Sticky Dates by Lush (my Love Island fans know). Then end the night with your fuzziest pair of socks and extra points if they have pumpkins or Charlie Brown on them.

As the temperature cools down over the next few weeks, you will already be one step ahead. These are all my best tips for placing your mind and soul into the fall spirit, and if you need a proper visualization of the top-tier fall aesthetic, I created the best Pinterest board for your eyes only. Goodbye for now.