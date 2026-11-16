This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Met Gala has just announced the theme for 2027: extraordinary. What does it mean when famous and powerful individuals walk out on the red carpet in jeans and a T-shirt?

First Look

Initially, when I was scrolling on Insta, I found this quite shocking. The Met Gala is well known for its extravagant celebrity looks. All ranging from ridiculous to life-changing to impressive craftsmanship.

However, one thing that remains true every year is the surprise and excitement for how the chosen theme will come to fruition.

So after reading the headline “extra-ordinary”, the only thing I could think of was Tom Holland in those Juicy Couture sweatpants in the Spider-Man movie…

But besides the fashion community being disappointed by the unmet standards for the Met Gala, something about celebrities dressing ‘down’/ordinary and walking the red carpet with hundreds of photographers rubs me the wrong way. It reminds me of the dystopian world of The Hunger Games, or a tone deaf statement that says “look, celebrities are just like us!”

All About Design

I decided to do some more research on the theme and lay it all out so you can decide what you think.

For one, some see this theme as a way to explore and curate authenticity through our everyday wear. Betsey Reed with The Guardian states this will “explore how designers rework familiar garments, everyday objects, and commonplace materials.”Moreover, The Guardian emphasizes that perhaps this is the next transformative wave in fashion where instead of looking towards others for a sense of style, we look internally. This is reinforced in the quote: “there could be a sense of just look good, make sure the clothes fit you well, tell a story and that story doesn’t have to be incredibly high glam.”

Furthermore, the story behind selecting the themes seems more intricate than at first glance. The theme not only entails everyday wear like jeans and a T-shirt, but also how simple items can be remade into something new entirely, such as crochet thread made from trash bags.

In a Vogue interview with the Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton states that “Quiet gestures hold so much more meaning than the louder gestures.” Reinforcing that the talent it takes to create is more valuable than the material used to make it. “Reuse and reconstruction run through the exhibition because I’m interested in how things acquire life and how that changes what we value and care for.” Bolton states.

So perhaps all the glamour we think we adore is simply smoke and mirrors. A diamond necklace can look fabulous, but what about an intricate chain with handmade beads?

What exactly happens when we celebrate familiarity?

Theme Backlash

In contrast, others seemed to have picked up the theme how I did initially. From comments such as The Met “playing it safe” to this being a “recession indicator” to “Working class cosplay”.

Is this theme simply an out-of-touch facade? Reddit user, micheuwu, states: “The ‘everyday’ does not appeal to me as someone who lives it, but to the ruling class of this country it probably has an air of the pastoral or quaint.”

When turning to the genuine everyday consumers on their opinion of the met gala’s theme, it is less of an interest in how “extra-ordinary” wear can be unique and more of an upsetting and lackluster choice.

Final Take

All in all, while there could be potential for the red carpet looks this year to take our breath away, the focus should’ve been shifted from ‘everyday’ to ‘reimagined’.

What’s your opinion on the 2027 Met Gala theme?