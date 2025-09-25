Drawing the Lines: The Gerrymandering of Texas 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A State Redrawn and a Democracy Questioned

This summer, the political map of Texas was redrawn, literally. Amid shifting demographics and growing diversity, the state’s new legislative and congressional maps have become a flashpoint in a renewed battle over gerrymandering, representation, and the integrity of democracy in the Lone Star State.

Critics argue that the new maps dilute the voting power of communities of color, despite these groups accounting for nearly all of the state’s recent population growth. While Texas gained two additional congressional seats after the latest census, both were drawn in ways that favor the party already in power. This has sparked legal challenges and widespread concern that the redistricting process prioritized political advantage over fair representation.

At the heart of the controversy lies a familiar but urgent question: Who truly holds power in Texas, and at what cost?

The Numbers Tell a Story

Over the past decade, Texas has seen explosive population growth. According to the U.S Census, more than 95% of that growth came from communities of color. Hispanic, Black, and Asian Texans whose growing numbers have reshaped the state’s cultural and economic landscape. Yet, despite this significant demographic shift, the new maps drawn by the Republican-controlled Legislature simply do not reflect that reality.

The number of majority-minority districts has not meaningfully increased, and in some areas, it has actually decreased. Critics argue this is no accident but rather a calculated effort to dilute the voting power of minority communities. Several lawsuits have already been filed by civil rights and advocacy organizations, claiming the redistricting maps violate the federal Voting Rights Act and intentionally limit the influence of voters of color.

Locked Out of the Process… Literally

Tensions reached a boiling point during the redistricting process when state Rep. Nicole Collier, a Democrat representing Fort Worth and chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, made her decision to sleep in the Capitol which was in response to troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety being ordered by House Speaker Dustin Burrows to provide “around-the-clock escorts”.

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I’m not a criminal. So, there’s no reason for me or my democratic colleagues to be in the custody of the Department of Public Safety,” Collier said.

The incident drew swift condemnation and became a potent symbol of the exclusion critics have said defined this round of redistricting. “I was locked out of the process, literally and figuratively,” Collier told NewsNation Live. Her experience echoed a larger sentiment felt by many Texans: that their voices are being shut out of decisions that determine who holds political power.

Partisanship or Prejudice?

Supporters of the new maps defend them as legal and necessary to accommodate population shifts. They argue that partisanship, not race, is the primary motivation behind redistricting decisions, a point that has taken on increased legal relevance in recent years. But opponents of the redrawn maps say dismissing the racial impact of partisan gerrymandering oversimplifies the situation. In Texas, as in many states, race and political affiliation are closely intertwined, particularly within communities of color.

“This is about racism, and if you can’t hear it from them, then hear it from me as a white woman and a daughter of a man of privilege. To stand here as a 50-year-old woman and know that we’re going back in time. So, let’s talk about cowardice and cheats,” said Texas Representative Ann Johnson.

Eroding Trust and Undermining Representation

At its core, the fight over redistricting in Texas is about more than just boundary lines on a map. It’s about trust, inclusion, and the promise of representative democracy. When districts are drawn to protect incumbents or to “pack and crack” voters by race or political affiliation, the principle of fair representation is undermined.

Voters may begin to feel that their voices no longer matter, that elections are decided long before the first ballot is cast. That disillusionment breeds apathy. And in a democracy, disengagement can be just as dangerous as suppression. A system that fails to reflect the will of the people loses its legitimacy, and once trust is broken, it can be incredibly difficult to restore.

Demographics vs. Democracy?

Texas is changing. It is younger, more diverse, and more dynamic than ever before. But if its political systems do not reflect that reality, the state risks a deepening crisis of legitimacy. Legal challenges to the maps are ongoing, and advocates continue to push for reforms, including the creation of an independent redistricting commission. But many fear the damage has already been done.

The redistricting process may seem technical, even bureaucratic. But its effects are deeply personal. It influences everything from where schools are built to which communities get resources, and who gets a seat at the table to make those decisions.

In Texas, as in the rest of the country, the lines drawn today will shape tomorrow. And for millions of voters, those lines increasingly feel less like representation and more like resistance.