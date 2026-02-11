Double Standards in LGBTQ Representation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a lesbian, I try to seek out queer media as often as possible. Fortunately, there are more and more queer pieces being made every year. And, with shows like Heated Rivalry gaining so much mainstream attention, I can expect more to come. Yet, I can’t help but notice a pattern that happens with this representation. The primarily popular LGBTQ media tends to only center gay men. Whilst that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, I mean, it is still representation, and I am extremely grateful these stories are able to be made and become popular, but it does raise some questions.

The LGBTQ Community is Not Safe From Misogyny

Patriarchy is prevalent in every space, even queer ones. A lot of people are very quick to call themselves an ally, but what exactly does that mean? To truly say you support the LGBTQ community, it goes beyond a declaration. Many people can name a piece of queer media off the top of their head: Heartstopper, Call Me by Your Name, or even Brokeback Mountain. And the common denominator remains the same: male-centered romance. Is it truly accepting if there are stipulations?

Queer love should be accepted and popularised in every form. Acceptance should not have conditions. Arguably, there are queer pieces that do not primarily feature gay men. But I’ve found that the majority of these pieces do not gain nearly as much attention, making the demand weak. This is part of the problem, as not showcasing all different kinds of queer love, so many stories are overshadowed.

Bridgerton Vs Heated Rivalry

A current example would be the differing reactions to gay representation in Heated Rivalry to the sapphic plotline introduced in the new season of Bridgerton, specifically from straight women. The not-so-much-about-hockey hockey show instantly gained a large fanbase and was immediately renewed for a second season. The positive feedback is honestly insane, especially from so many non-queer people. Although I am appreciative of the show’s success, as I know it will open so many doors for more queer media, I have to wonder if the opportunities are secular.

At the same time, Bridgerton season four is set to feature a lesbian relationship, yet the support is nowhere near the same. In fact, the choice is being criticized! Before the Michaela haters attack me by saying it changed her storyline, let me say, I don’t care. The book is still available if book accuracy is that important. But the real truth is that it’s not. Nobody cares if an adaptation tweaks a million other things, but of course, a lesbian relationship is the kicker. It was never about accuracy; it’s about people simply not being okay with lesbian representation in their favorite steamy show. They are much more comfortable ignoring these pieces and letting them get canceled after one season (Cough First Kill).

I think a lot of the reasoning for this negligence is misogyny. Men will be celebrated over women in any aspect, even in oppressed groups. I find it hypocritical to call yourself an ally when you are only supportive of one part of the LGBTQ community. Queer people exist in every space, and everyone deserves acceptance and representation.