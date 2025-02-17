This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

It’s that time of year again, spring semester. After a blissful winter break classes are back in session. The weather is becoming warmer and the promise of spring break and summer vacation has me wanting to skip all my classes. All I want is to lay out in the sun and throw my computer in the trash. Spring and summer are my absolute favorite seasons, and we are so close to spring (one more month). I want to share some ways I’m coping with the wait for spring. We have to hang in there, after all, the groundhog saw his shadow… so that means six more weeks of winter. (UGH)

Shop For Your Summer Closet

Recently, I have been online shopping for summer clothes. Sunglasses, swimsuits, shorts, baby doll tops… I want it all. Nothing makes me happier than when my package is delivered and I get to show off my new outfit. If you’re thinking to yourself, I can’t go shopping, I’m broke, me freaking too. Now, I’m not trying to encourage bad spending habits, but if you buy yourself one piece of clothing every paycheck, you’ll have a brand new closet by summertime (girl math). One helpful spending hack I’ve found is to replace eating out with buying clothes. Essentially, I’m spending the same amount of money this way, and I get cute clothes.

Spend Time Outside

Even though it’s February, the weather has gotten so much nicer, which is crazy to think about because only two weeks ago it was literally snowing. You probably spent too much time inside during break – you might have ended up fighting with your parents and eating a little too much Christmas candy. A lot of people get sad during the holidays, which is completely normal, but to shake off these bad vibes you need to get some sun. Nice weather can do so much for mental health, even if you just have a little break between classes – choose to do your homework outside for a change. It’s nice enough to go running outside, play volleyball, even lay out and read a book. Even driving, roll your windows down, blast some Taylor Swift, and get in that summer mood.

New Hair

This time last year, I deflowered my hair and got highlights. Lightening your hair for the summer is classic and looks good on everyone. This summer I’m going to darken my hair and go for that timeless brunette aesthetic (I want to give Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty). Hair definitely makes a huge difference, confidence-wise. It doesn’t matter what’s trending or what other girls are doing for summer, changing your hair will make you feel brand new. Get the haircut that makes you feel good whether that’s pink, blue, or blonde hair. Just make the most of it, hair is how we express ourselves. And don’t stress yourself too much over it, take the leap because it will grow back!!

Make a Summer Playlist

Everyone knows that singing along to a pop song on a warm day literally cures depression. Turn off the songs that make you sad: Lana del Rey, Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Faye Webster (bye-bye!). What songs make you happy? Really think about it. Is it musicals, rock, pop, or country? Listen to those feel-good songs on your way to class, it will probably lift your spirits.

Let’s make the most of summer ‘25 – I have a feeling it’ll be our best yet! ;)