This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Post-Halloween gatherings don’t have to just be Friendsgiving or Secret Santas. As college students, November and December are notoriously the most nightmarish months of the semester, but they don’t have to be!

This summer, I thrifted a 2006 copy of InStyle Parties, an entertaining bible with invitation tips, wine and beer guides, celebrity party planner-curated (at the time) trendy parties completed with playlists to burn on your CDs.

After getting sucked into the aforementioned book, I can pass on the five (hypothesized) ideas for Fall and Winter get-togethers, already envisioned and planned for you. Now, dear reader, go be the hostess-with-the-mostest so that I may live vicariously through you.

Invitations + Food + Drink

InStyle briefly touches on invitation etiquette, so I will, too, I guess… Even in 2006, e-mail invitations still made for elegant entertaining. Partiful does the trick 20 years later, and I am all for paper invitations to more formal occasions… but enough is enough with those AI flyers. Literally anything else will do. Please.

What I love most about party planning is the art of cohesiveness, especially when finding the perfect food and beverage choices for your bash.

Coffee House Study Sesh

Things are slowing down, the days are shorter, and it’s safe to say that it’s hard to stay in high spirits during finals season. Fight the exam monster and host a ‘coffee house’ brunch and study session. Skip sleeping in on a Saturday and turn your place into a cafe with cold brew, or chai latte concentrate and juice for the non-coffee fans, as well as pastries, fruit or sandwiches.

Beyond the iced coffee bar, it won’t take too much decoration for this simple November gathering.

I am manifesting all A’s with this playlist!

‘It All Worked Out’ Dinner Party

My favorite of the five parties, this party can be held during November (to celebrate the things to be grateful for) or during December (to get a head start on New Year’s resolutions), or even every six months. This dinner party can be potluck-style with seasonally appropriate, celebratory food and drinks.

Have guests jot down their accomplishments and gratitude on a banner, write letters to yourselves to open in six-to-twelve months, create vision boards or even ornaments to remember the year with clay or other craft materials!

See the light at the end of the tunnel with these songs.

Game Day

Bye Week can still be fun! Host a watch party with fellow fans during football and basketball season. All that’s necessary for a game day gathering are classic finger foods, (mocktail) mimosas, a playlist, a simple banner, and decor in your team’s colors… and a prayer.

TJs + PJs

Does anyone else go to Trader Joe’s without a list, and then find themselves eating chili lime chips, cookie butter, mochi and goat cheese for dinner for a week straight? Have some friends over for a cozy night in, potluck style with everyone’s favorite TJ recipes and snacks. Decorations can be made out of Trader Joe’s bags, and a plethora of activities can ensue, such as a movie, PowerPoint, or craft night, just to name a few.

Hopefully this playlist will make you just as happy as soup dumplings do.

Holiday Swap

Being away from home during the holiday season can be a challenge, but channel any nostalgia into finding home in your friends. A holiday swap can entail many exchanges such as holiday cookies and family recipes, games, or traditions.

As for decorations and music, get as classic as possible!

While it is fun to put together an A-list party, what matters most are the memories made in the moment.