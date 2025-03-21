Changing Your Major Is Scary, But It’s Definitely Possible. 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Deseray Barraza

As college students, the majority of us choose our major as seniors in high school. Soon after taking the classes, we think to ourselves, “is this really what I want to do?”

Pre-major Change

Initially when I came to Texas State University, I was a communications major, with a minor in pre medical. Although I had a good plan and reasoning to study that, I always felt like it wasn’t where I was supposed to be. After taking the classes, it only just validated my non-belonging feeling.

As someone that loves to read and write, I naturally am not good at science and math. I stayed up all night studying for labs and finals, just for me to barely pass them. It made me feel like a failure, which made my mental health go downhill. It made me so upset to get up and go to class, and overall made my semester unlikable. I thought over and over about it, and although I thought I would be “giving up my dream” of being a dermatologist, I decided I was going to take that jump and change into something I know I would thrive in, but also have passion for.

Post-major Change

The day I changed my major, I felt like a weight had been lifted off my chest. Within my first week of classes, I immediately knew I liked them. I changed my major to political science with a minor in journalism, which is the polar opposite of my previous plan. I chose all writing intensives, which is my strong suit. I finally felt excited again to go to classes. It’s funny how something that seemed so scary turned out to be one of the best decisions ever. I now can say that I am starting to enjoy college. I’m not only less stressed, but it guided me towards orgs where I met a ton of new friends.

It might seem nerve wracking at first, but we’re so blessed to be given the “free will” to make those significant changes. It wasn’t easy making this decision, but it turned out better than imagined. Everyone that is reading this: if you feel conflicted about your major and have that desire to change it, DO IT! It will change your life.