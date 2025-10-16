Celebrating Jane Goodall: An Inspiration To Us All 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a young girl growing up in the suburbs of Texas, I always dreamed of going far away into the woods and exploring everything I could. The dream of being a park ranger and standing among the aspen trees of the West seemed so far-fetched. I collected National Geographic Journals, and was in awe of all the researchers living in the wilderness, living the sort of life I could only imagine. In the seventh grade we did a project on our future careers. I named myself a National Geographic writer, who lives in the wilderness and reports on the natural world.

Around this time was when I first came across Jane Goodall. I saw her photo in one of those magazines and was amazed that such a young woman had the courage to leave home and follow the dreams she has had since was eight years old. With no formal training or education. She had the determination, patience, and belief that one day her dreams would come true.

Her Career

Dr. Jane Goodall was born April 3, 1934 in Hampstead, London. Born with a passion for wildlife, and curiosity to study them in their natural habitats. She would later become one of the world’s most respected primatologists and anthropologists, spending nearly her entire life studying chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania. With the approach she took, her groundbreaking research captured the world’s admiration. She believed that animals too experience emotions and intelligence just as us humans do. Unlike researchers before her, she treated them with the respect of giving each one of them names rather than numbers. Showing her true belief in individuality and the empathy that shines through her.

In 1957 Jane Goodall was working as a secretary and other odd jobs to save money for a trip to Africa. She then met the paleontologist Louis Leakey who hired her as his secretary. He recognized her potential and encouraged her to study chimpanzees. Three years later in June 1960, she established a camp which is now known as the Gombe Stream National Park. It was there where her non traditional methods for studying chimpanzees took the world by surprise. It was at this camp she discovered the highly developed social behaviors of chimpanzees. Their use of tools, emotional bonds and communication patterns were discovered.

Her Impact

Goodall’s empathy and courage inspired countless young women and animal advocates. Her story inspired a global movement of scientific expansion, and the importance of the increase of women in STEM. Her motivation is framed by genuine passion for understanding these individuals, and that authenticity is what continues to inspire many young scientists today.

“Jane Goodall was a pioneer for women in conservation and her career continues to inspire people like me to lead with empathy, curiosity, and compassion. She deeply believed in the work she was doing all throughout her life and believed in the good of all people. At a time when other scientists tended to “other” the natural world from the human world, Goodall showed that both are inextricably connected. Watching her speak at my college in the middle of my environmental science degree gave me the motivation to keep going despite the outside challenges related to this field of work. One quote I remember from her speech is “We get to choose what kind of impact we make.” Remembering and building off her legacy is going to be more important than ever in the next few years as funding for scientific research and protections for our public lands are under attack” – Ella Jacobs, University of Maryland ‘25

Beyond her groundbreaking research. Dr. Jane Goodall also had a passion for humanitarian projects and education. In 1977 she founded the Jane Goodall Institute which continues her mission to protect chimpanzees and their habitats through conservation and education. The institute thrives to carry her research and passion to promote a sustainable future for animals, people, and environment. In the latter part of her life her focus expanded to being a global advocate for human rights, animal welfare, and environmental protection. In 2002 she was appointed the UN Messenger of Peace. A title dedicated to those who promote the values and goals of the United Nations. Those of which focus on peace, human rights and the environment.

Hearing Jane Goodall speak on Alex Cooper’s podcast reminded me of why I first fell in love with the wilderness, what sparked my passion for the outdoors.

She continued to speak, influence and fight up until her death on October 1, 2025. Her voice carried the same passion and courage she had when she first made passage to Africa. In an episode on Call Her Daddy By Alex Cooper, listeners were able to hear the long lasting message Jane Goodall fought for her entire life. To

Her message to us all feels more urgent now than ever. Her legacy will continue to shape the future generation of scientists, and caretakers of the earth.