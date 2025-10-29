Casinos Are Built To Keep You Poor

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The great American dream is to win the lottery or hit the jackpot in Vegas. Where better to test your luck than a casino? According to NPCGambing, nearly 85% of Americans over 18 have gone to a casino and 60% have gone in the past year. So in a time of financial hardship in the US, what keeps us gambling?

Windowless Wonderland

Walking into a casino is like walking into another world. There are colorful lights and loud sounds coming from every direction. The slot machines are in rows in every direction like a maze. But with all of the lights and action in these rooms how does it manage to be consistently dim?

They have no windows. Casinos are specifically built without windows to keep you playing longer. The concrete box keeps the inside consistently lit, no matter what time of day it is. Have you ever felt the shame of being up all night when you look outside and the sun is rising? Well, in casinos that all goes away, you have no idea when the sun is rising or setting.

All-Inclusive

Many casinos, namely WinStar world casino, are riddled with free drink stations at just about every corner. These drink stations are stocked with all of your essentials: water, coffee, and soft drinks. These keep guests comfortable and willing to stay longer.

Accompanied with the drinks, there are many popular restaurants in these casinos to eat at all hours of the day. In the WinStar there is a 24 hour I-HOP, and in Durant, Oklahoma, Choctaw casino comes equipped with a Smashburger that closes at 4 A.M. The list goes on. Guests are spoonfed everything they need to be kept comfortable, Whether that be free coffee or some pancakes at 3 A.M, you are meant to stay.

Wonderland or Wanderland?

Everything is set up to grab your attention. Slot machines are arranged like a maze. an elaborate maze. They are meant to give the gambler a sense of exploration. The idea is for the players to get distracted by another game when walking out, increasing their stay. Some casinos will even add themes so a player will want to see every aspect. For example, WinStar world casino is set up as a tour of some of the world’s biggest cities like London, Madrid, Paris, and New York City.

In a time where we are constantly being advertised to, it is imperative to be aware of the money grabbing tactics of corporations. Everywhere you go you are being sold to: scrolling social media, walking down the road, and especially gambling.