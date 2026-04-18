BTS 2.0: Arirang Review 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

OT7 is back! After a nearly four-year hiatus due to military service, BTS released a new album in March of 2026. Dropping 14 tracks on their latest release titled Arirang, a Korean traditional folk song symbolizing culture, resilience, and emotion, the album debuted at #1 in multiple countries and became the fastest album by a group to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams. Just like the rest of the world, I am truly overwhelmed with happiness that the boys are back. Here are my thoughts on the hot album.

This being the first song is so crazy. The intro literally makes me levitate. The vibes are literally on 100, “I need the whole stadium to jump,” I feel like the ‘I finna be in the pit’ girl. It’s such a great song, and the Arirang in the background is so beautiful. No notes.

So true, BTS. Why IS this bassline slappin’ so incredibly rude?! I love a song that I can cackle maniacally to. Not that I’ve ever done that until Hooligan dropped… RM went off when he said, “This that K, gotta get a better pop here. You gon’ hear this one playin’ round the clock,” because yes, it’s definitely playing 24/7 in my household.

Total transparency.. I didn’t love this song when I first heard it. It took a bit of time to grow on me, but now I can’t stop listening. “This gon’ be the jam of the year,” as the opening line from Suga really sets the scene. The song’s meaning refers to the ‘alienation’ they have felt from being judged by those who aren’t Korean and don’t identify with their culture. A translation from the song being, “The nerve on you, shameless. Show some respect, we aliens.” The comments about them looking like girls, not speaking English, and the overall racist comments they receive are tired and so miserable. With Aliens, they’ve made it clear they’re here to stay. As they should.

OMG, play this in the club right now. Such a perfect title for a song that is literally fire. “Club go crazy like Britney, baby. Hit me with it one more time” is so iconic. I love Jin’s vocals in this song too. Worldwide handsome AND such a beautiful voice. What can’t he do? What can’t BTS do? Add club music to their long list of accolades now.

Definitely my favorite song on the album. The rapline fulfills something within my soul on this one. I love the BTS rapline so much, especially Suga, my lovely bias. The only thing better than this song is the music video. Their choreography is too good, and they look too good (per usual). I think they had so much fun with this one. “You know how I do,’ because they’re BTS. Legends.

Sometimes you just need to shut up. So true, kings. I like to sit and ponder how BTS paved the way during the silence. But the beginning is the sound of the Sacred Bell of Great King Seongdeok, a historic Korean bronze bell designated as South Korea’s National Treasure No. 29. The song on the album lasts 1 minute and 37 seconds, which is the exact duration it takes for the sound of the Sacred Bell to fade. Such a beautiful piece of culture that they decided to share with their international fans.

BTS said swim, so I swam. I love this song. It’s so pretty, and it’s genuinely so motivational, all jokes aside. “Everything can’t be so sad.” It may seem parasocial, but I really needed to hear it. I don’t feel like drowning, I want to keep swimming.

Yes, this song did make me cry on the initial listen. This song is so vulnerable, a huge shift from the upbeat songs before. “I wish that I could walk away from pain. My life is like a broken roller coaster, but maybe I’m the only one to blame,” resonates with me on such a deep level. I’ve felt like my life was an endless cycle of self-sabotage and unwanted constant thoughts before. A merry-go-round is the perfect definition. “I can’t get off of this ride,” and being self-aware about your own faults makes it worse. I hope BTS releases more exposed songs like this.

You know I always keep it honest. I do not love this song. I’m sorry, but it’s giving edgy. I know BTS’s debut was as edgy and emo as it gets, but now they’re lowkey unc, so it gets to a point. My heart is breaking as I literally dog on my faves, but I have to keep them in check. I have to be transparent here; it gets skipped most of the time unless I feel emo. “Kerosene, dopamine, chemical induced,” what are you talking about, bro?

I like this one more than NORMAL, but it honestly gives a similar vibe. I enjoy the vocals, and I think that’s the difference. “Eat this life ‘til your heart is full. If you want, you can have it all,” is probably the only line I like. Apologies.

The beginning is so therapeutic somehow. “Yeah, damn, ooh, damn right,” scratches my brain just right. Not one of my favorites, but I like it.

I’m so obsessed with this song, it’s not even funny. At first, it was decent. I started listening to it more, like really listening to it, and it’s such a banger. “Zzz, don’t wake me up,” is another lyric that really soothes my brain. J-Hope’s verse makes me levitate, too, don’t get me started. The way he says moonlight, and the way Jungkook comes in, then Jin, I get whiplash, but like gladly. Jin’s vocals on this album heal me. The outro to this song makes me want to thank his parents for producing him.

“I’m on my knees.” SAY LESS. This is another song that grew on me. I love a pathetic loser man who begs for real.

This song gets way too much hate. Y’all just don’t get it. I do. I get it. I love the people who get it! I love the TikTok trend of people and their besties to the lyrics. That’s why I love this song: I think of my bestie when it plays. Not to get emotional, but to get cheesy, my cousin is my best friend. I would follow her Into The Sun, so thanks, BTS, for putting that into a song. “Nobody knows me, honey. No one like you,” “You call, I run,” “I don’t care how far. Just wait, dawn. I’ll follow you into the sun. Into the sun,” dedicated to my true soulmate.

BTS paved the way. I loved this album so much, and I hope you do, or you will. I love these men who don’t know I exist so badly. I missed them and their beautiful voices. I will fight someone for tickets. Please.

Anyways, stream Arirang AKA album of the year!