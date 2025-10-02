Behind The Scenes Of Bgirly Lipsauce: An Interview With Aarey Wooten

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2021, while the nation was shut down and quarantine was still in effect, CEO and founder Aarey Wooten and her mother got to experimenting with various natural ingredients in order to create their own lip sauce. These special moments with her mother marked the beginning of Wooten’s biggest passion: Bgirly Lipsauce.

Launched only 8 months later, Wooten took her unique, all-natural lip care formulas to the market and turned her business venture into a success. Now, Bgirly Lipsauce serves as the perfect small business for women of all backgrounds to feel empowered through her products.

“Bgirly is designed to bring confidence to women, or anybody really, in just their natural beauty,” Wooten says. With handmade, vegan, and all-natural elements, Wooten created a formula that doesn’t cover up what a woman has, but rather enhances it.

When she was younger, Wooten spent her childhood at her great grandmother’s house, growing up around a woman who never wore makeup. Her grandmother and mother never wore makeup, either. With powerful and self-assured women in the household, Wooten discovered that natural beauty was the best beauty when it came to her image and self-expression.

“I want Bgirly to help other women or people in general, whoever wants to feel feminine, whoever wants to wear my lip sauce and say, ‘this is the one product that makes me feel confident and beautiful,” Wooten says.

As the founder of a Black-owned and women-led small business, Wooten knows she’s put herself into a competitive market full of big name brands. However, her passion and commitment hasn’t let that stop her.

“You’ve got the Kylie Lipkits, and you’ve got Rare Beauty, and you’ve got Fenty, but supporting us really does go back to the individual, and we feel really happy and proud when folks support our business,” Wooten says.

Despite the oversaturation of lip care products for sale, Wooten’s brand continues to be a huge triumph, outlasting many other small businesses. She has even built a community of loyal customers and consistent, satisfactory reviews.

“When people see Bgirly, I want them to think of us as fun, but also luxurious,” Wooten says. “With the Bgirly Instagram account, I really want it to feel personal and real to the people who shop with us.”

The personal touch and passion behind the products is what contributed greatly to its success, along with its natural ingredients made to create a light and moisturizing texture for all lips. Having a positive impact on the people who purchase Bgirly products is an important factor for Wooten.

After years of growth, Bgirly Lipsauce is ready to be taken to the next level. Wooten is eager to expand her wholesale market, getting into more stores, creating new subscription deals, and more. She even wants to go beyond lips,pivoting into body care items, such as butters, oils, and washes. Lip care fans can also look forward to some exciting upcoming collaborations.

“We have this special edition holiday lip scrub that is going to launch in TheraBox this December. We’re really excited about that partnership,” Wooten says.

TheraBox, the company that Bgirly will be collaborating with, is a monthly self-care box filled with goodies meant to enhance wellness and self-love. This special edition lip scrub will be the perfect gift for the holidays.

This collaboration marks a big accomplishment for Bgirly Lipsauce, proof of how far Wooten has come. However, Wooten emphasizes that growing a business from scratch, just like her lipsauce formulas, isn’t always as easy as it looks. She’s gained valuable advice that she would love to share with other aspiring entrepreneurs.

“I would say you really need to believe in your product. A lot of times, you have to push through doors that are closed. You’ve got to have a sense of resilience and pride. It’s not always going to be easy,” Wooten says. “You have to be willing to change and adapt because business itself is always changing.”

Finding confidence. Enhancing natural beauty. Feeling like luxury. These are all the experiences that CEO Aarey Wooten wants her shoppers to have when buying her products. Her story is proof that resilience and passion can turn a small idea into something grand. Through every product that Wooten makes, from lip scrubs to plumpers, Bgirly Lipsauce makes possible Wooten’s mission to redefine beauty as something inclusive, empowering, and personal.