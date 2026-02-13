Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
ASK HER: VALENTINE’S DAY EDITION

Courtney Buck Student Contributor, Texas State University
Grace Neves Student Contributor, Texas State University
Taylor Carrasco Student Contributor, Texas State University
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio Student Contributor, Texas State University
Kayleigh Miller Student Contributor, Texas State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, so we are answering a few love questions. You can practice all kinds of love on this day, regardless of how you’re spending it; alone or having a Galentine’s, you don’t have to be in a relationship to indulge in the holiday. Have a good Valentine’s Day, whether you celebrate or not!

“How can I enjoy Valentine’s Day while single?”

While Valentine’s Day is generally seen as a day for couples, there are plenty of simple and easy ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. You can round up your girls and have Galentine’s Day! My friends and I love to do Galentine’s. You can make cookies, do face masks, and watch a raunchy ‘chick flick.’ If you’re looking for a more solo route, I suggest a spa day. Order takeout, soak in the bath, and enjoy pure bliss. At the end of the day, Feb.14 is just a day like any other, so you can do anything you’d like! You can even pretend the holiday doesn’t exist, just do whatever your heart desires and what makes you happy!

-Grace Neves, HC Contributor

“My partner doesn’t care about Valentine’s Day, but I do. How do we meet in the middle?”

Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love and show either yourself or your partner that you appreciate them. I understand if your partner doesn’t enjoy grand-gesture scenarios, but it doesn’t always need to be that way. You can start by communicating that something low-key would suffice. This is a good middle ground, so it’s genuine, like a day out or even a night in with your favorite food and movie. Reassure them that any gesture would make you feel loved, and remember that meeting halfway should not be considered a chore. It’s a special day, and you deserve to feel special too. 

-Taylor Carrasco, HC Contributor

“What’s a thoughtful Valentine’s gift when we just started dating?”

Valentine’s Day is a great time to give your partner a fun and meaningful gift. Perhaps you can create a Valentine’s Day theme basket with goodies and treats. You can fill the basket with your partner’s favorite snacks, a plushie that makes you think of them, a candle, and some self-care products. Pinterest is also a great tool to search for some creative crafts to make. To make things more special, try to incorporate things about the person you are with, like their favorite music, food, sports team, hobbies or by making a collage of your favorite moments with them, a special handwritten letter, or by baking their favorite dessert. Valentine’s Day gifts can be easy as long as you put effort in, so your partner knows that you tried, they’ll love anything you give them!

-Cassandra Patlan, HC Contributor

“I just started dating my gf and this is our first Valentine’s Day together. I want to do something special, but I’m nervous about coming on too strong. How do I plan something sweet without overwhelming her?”

My best advice is to make sure whatever you do is personal. Buy her flowers – but make sure they’re her favorite kind, or remember that restaurant she’s been wanting to go to and take her out (without asking “where do you want to eat?”). People need reassurance in a relationship, and by making the day special to her, you are showing her that you are putting in real thought and effort. There’s no guidebook that will tell you exactly what to do. If you’re worried about being too over the top, then keep it simple, but still meaningful. You don’t need to do a huge grand gesture; just make sure the gesture counts.

-Kayleigh Miller, HC Contributor

