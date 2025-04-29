Ask Her: The Last One Of The Spring Semester!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is the best way to make friends on campus?

Hey girl!

Making friends in college can be hard, but here is some of our advice! We made some of our closest friends by reaching out on Instagram and putting ourselves out there. If you want any change in your life, you have to step out of your comfort zone and into a new space where you have to be uncomfortable in order to become comfortable with new people! You can try joining organizations based on some of your genuine interests, because there’s a possibility of finding someone just like you there! The answer might be right next to you in class! You may be able to make some class friends that turn into lifelong friends.

And if all else fails, you have us!

Your girls,

Courtney & Piscis

What do you do when you have a crush on your best friend but don’t know if they feel the same way? Like, I can’t stop thinking about them!

Dear T,

Let me tell you, we’ve been there, and it’s a tough place to be. You have to make yourself the priority. Think to yourself, are you okay being just friends with this person, or can you only see being in a relationship with them? After that, you’ll know if you need to put yourself out there. I’m proof that situations like this CAN WORK!!! But you need to be prepared for every response. Will you be able to continue the friendship if it’s not reciprocated? Try to pay attention to your friend’s body language and see if there are any signs of them feeling the same way. Whatever happens, not only respect their feelings and boundaries, but also make sure you respect yours as well.

With all this being said, if you feel in your heart that it’s a good idea to pursue it. GO FOR IT!! We are young, and things happen. So take a chance, you got this!!

Love,

Deseray and Zoie <3