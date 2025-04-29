Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Ask Her: The Last One Of The Spring Semester!

Piscis Martinez
Courtney Buck
Zoie Tidmore
Deseray Barraza
What is the best way to make friends on campus?

Hey girl! 

Making friends in college can be hard, but here is some of our advice! We made some of our closest friends by reaching out on Instagram and putting ourselves out there. If you want any change in your life, you have to step out of your comfort zone and into a new space where you have to be uncomfortable in order to become comfortable with new people! You can try joining organizations based on some of your genuine interests, because there’s a possibility of finding someone just like you there! The answer might be right next to you in class! You may be able to make some class friends that turn into lifelong friends. 

And if all else fails, you have us! 

Your girls, 

Courtney & Piscis

What do you do when you have a crush on your best friend but don’t know if they feel the same way? Like, I can’t stop thinking about them!

Dear T, 

Let me tell you, we’ve been there, and it’s a tough place to be. You have to make yourself the priority. Think to yourself, are you okay being just friends with this person, or can you only see being in a relationship with them? After that, you’ll know if you need to put yourself out there. I’m proof that situations like this CAN WORK!!! But you need to be prepared for every response. Will you be able to continue the friendship if it’s not reciprocated? Try to pay attention to your friend’s body language and see if there are any signs of them feeling the same way. Whatever happens, not only respect their feelings and boundaries, but also make sure you respect yours as well. 

With all this being said, if you feel in your heart that it’s a good idea to pursue it. GO FOR IT!! We are young, and things happen. So take a chance, you got this!!

Love,

Deseray and Zoie <3

Piscis Martinez is a public relations major at Texas State University! She loves to watch reality tv, keep up with pop culture, and write! She can be found in coffee shops and in her bed.
Courtney is a sophomore at Texas State University. She is majoring in mass communications with a minor in English! She's been a part of Her Campus for a little over a year now and loves it! She loves journaling, going to the gym, and having alone time! :)
Zoie Tidmore is a writer for Her Campus. She is a Journalism student at Texas State University with a minor in media studies as well as political science. When she's not working on her degree, she spends her time reading romance books, listening to music and spending time with her friends and family. She’s an aspiring journalist hoping for the chance to educate people about the future of the world.
Deseray Barraza

TX State '28

My name is Deseray, and I am a political science major with a minor in journalism at Texas State University. I love to explore challenging topics so i can write and publish articles about them. Writing has always been a source of peace for me, especially when it comes to academics. It also helps me connect and relate with others. Lastly I am a big advocate for mental health and just awareness on how to cope with it. I love writing articles that will help people cope with what ever they are feeling. It not only brings me peace to help others, but it most ways helps me as well.