Ask Her: Should I Travel Alone?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re taking a break from our regularly scheduled relationship questions and answering miscellaneous questions. What does miscellaneous mean? Keep reading to find out!

“How do you get comfortable traveling on your own without feeling scared or second‑guessing every decision you make?”

Traveling by yourself is one of the scariest, yet one of the most rewarding experiences you can do for yourself. I won’t lie, being scared is not a feeling that will easily go away. Before you go on your trip, try taking yourself out to dinner, going to a park (safely), or anywhere where you can get comfortable being “alone”. But the biggest thing about traveling you are never truly alone. Someone will always strike up a conversation, a person on the bus or the person in front of you, to get a coffee. Researching your destination before you arrive is always important! Having a loose plan for places you want to see or food you want to try can make you feel much more confident. Blogs on Reddit are my go-to or TikTok for food suggestions, entertainment and transportation. Even safety conditions are always helpful to know for preplanning.

Leave some room to go with the flow and see where it takes you. Good luck! :)

-Victoria Sanchez

“I want to start making playlists, but I feel like idk how to pick songs or give new music a try. Any tips?”

Finding new music can be so much fun. A way I find new music is through the artists I already love, and by seeing which other artists they’ve featured. I love finding new music by just listening to albums, going from top to bottom, really listening to each song, and picking my favorites. Making playlists can be easy because you have the freedom to pick whatever you want! I love making mine centered around one song I really enjoy at the moment, and adding others that feel similar.

Good luck!

-Caitlyn Rodriguez

“How do you accept compliments without brushing them off or feeling awkward?”

Something that will help you feel less awkward when receiving compliments is to be the one to deliver them first. Once you start getting confident giving them to others, you’ll realize the boost of happiness and gratitude you’ll feel being the one receiving them. You deserve it – it’s a nice thing to be complimented! For example, if you’re on campus and you pass someone with a cute outfit or a gorgeous hairstyle, let them know!

-Kamora Young

“I need a hobby but like I feel like I don’t even like to do anything or just can’t find anything to do?”

The simplest way to find a hobby is literally just trying new things until something sticks with you. I hear a lot of people say they don’t like to do anything, and it’s not because you “don’t like anything”, it’s just that nothing’s clicked yet. I may be jumping the gun here, but that usually happens because of excessive phone use. So, to start, use the phone a little less by little, and sooner or later, other pastimes will be more engaging to you. Start with low-effort hobbies like watching movies more intentionally or curating playlists/Pinterest boards to spark further creativity. I know they don’t necessarily sound like hobbies, but it’s a good starting point to knowing how it feels to enjoy doing something. Additionally, give the hobbies you’ve already tried more time to grow on you. It’s okay to be bad at something; the joy comes from your improvement over time.

Best of luck!

– Daniela Urrutia

That’s all! See everyone next week! Have any questions you need answering?

Click here and Ask Her!

-Her Campus TXST, Ask Her