Ask Her: Semester Scaries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College comes with its fair share of challenges, and sometimes, all you need is a little advice to figure things out. Whether you’re struggling to balance your busy schedule, moving on from a situationship or dealing with roommate drama, Ask Her is here to help!

This week, our writers are answering your questions about navigating college life, finding your favorite spots around San Marcos and everything in between.

I have so many organizations and classes this semester! I have work or class every day of the week and want to work out more consistently this semester. Do you have any advice or tips on staying organized or managing my time?

–A student who’s trying to get the most out of her college experience

As someone who’s already feeling overwhelmed this semester, I completely understand! My favorite way to stay organized is to plan everything out. I have two physical calendars and 1 digital, and I put anything and everything in there.

I’ve found that having reminders where you can see them every day helps you stay on track. It’s also super important to take breaks. While, of course, there are deadlines, if you’re burning out, you won’t be able to get anything done.

Plan everything, take breaks, and just try your best. You got this!

– Amanda Fuentes

How do you get over someone you never dated?

– A girl who’s confused

Hi! First off, know that you are completely valid in how you are feeling. Situationships are the WORST, especially when you’re still stuck on the situation.

#1: Recognize the support you have around you. Sometimes all you need is your close friends and family (and maybe someone to help you hit that block button). You are worth so much more than how someone/something is making you feel. I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, so just remember that your person is out there– I promise!!!

Everything heals with time, so try to find some activities to take your mind off the situation. Go out, have fun, and remember that you are worthy of so much. Spend your time doing things you love, go for a walk, swim in the river, do anything to keep yourself busy.

Stand up and remember who you are, there is someone who will be so lucky to date you. Hang in there, and I hope this helps a little!

– Rylee Valva

I’m a freshman at Texas State, and I’m looking for some nice spots on campus or around San Marcos to study and chill. Alkek is fine, but I’m looking for somewhere new.

– A girl who’s never been to San Marcos in her life

Hey! I totally understand wanting to discover some new spots to hang out or study. A couple of places I love are the Comal Building, Jo’s Cafe, Honors Student Lounge, and Blue Dahlia’s.

The Comal Building houses all the philosophy offices and gives off the most neoclassical vibes. The warm lighting and comfy chairs always make me get things done.

Another spot is Jo’s Cafe, I go here all the time since it’s across from my apartment. It feels like something right out of Gilmore Girls. Grabbing some breakfast and coffee before an assignment creates the perfect study date.

I can’t forget about the Honors Student Lounge, which feels like home away from home. There’s a large mural, windows, couches, plants, and desks that bring calm to certain school stress.

However, if you’re more of an outside- type girl, definitely try Blue Dahlia’s! And go to the Secret Garden in the back! It is a cafe straight out of Europe, with grapevines on the ceiling, birds chirping, water fountains, and delicious teas.

I study here for hours at a time; it’s for sure the best way to romanticize college days! I hope some of these ideas inspire some new adventures. Good luck and have fun!

– Fernanda Sauceda

My roommate has her sister at our dorm all the time. I wake up, and her sister is there; I come back from class, and her sister is there, even if said roommate isn’t in the room. I can’t call my boyfriend because her sister is there in the room talking to HER boyfriend, and it’s driving me nuts. How do I hint at them for her to stay away without creating problems or any awkwardness?

– A girl who’s going crazy

In my experience, the only way to get any kind of change when it comes to your living situation is to be upfront and direct about things. But if you’re not a super confrontational person, I totally understand.

You can start by asking something like, “Hey, I wanted to call my boyfriend, but don’t want to interrupt you guys. Is the dorm free right now?” Or something along those lines.

Hope you figure something out between you both! Good luck!

– Daniela Urruita

And that’s a wrap on this week’s Ask Her! Whether you’re figuring out friendships, relationships, classes or just trying to survive another week of college, remember that you’re not alone in any of it.

Have a question you’ve been dying to ask? Don’t be shy! Submit it anonymously for a chance to have it answered in our next Ask Her column. No question is too big, too small or too embarrassing. We’re all just girls trying to figure it out together!