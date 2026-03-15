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TX State | Life > Experiences

ASK HER: OUR HEALING ERA

Courtney Buck Student Contributor, Texas State University
Caitlyn Rodriguez Student Contributor, Texas State University
Daniela Urrutia Student Contributor, Texas State University
Kayleigh Miller Student Contributor, Texas State University
Zoie Tidmore Student Contributor, Texas State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This week we are zen, we are peace, we are healing.

“How do you know if you’re actually healing or just distracting yourself?”

 I think to know the answer to this question, you really have to sit and go through the feelings all alone. Take some time before bed to just shut your eyes and really dedicate all your attention back to whatever you’re healing from and think and reflect on your behavior and thoughts. One of the first steps of healing is recognizing and reflecting on your behavior and emotions. Take note of how it makes you feel as you think back on it and really be honest as you assess whether or not what you’re doing is just a distraction, or if you’re really healing. If you want to heal and not be in a realm of distractions, then take time to just be alone and focus on yourself. Remember, healing is never linear, nor is it rarely ever easy, but you got this. Good luck!

-Caitlyn Rodriguez, HC Contributor

“I saw my ex and we both had a great cordial time with each other after not seeing each other for almost a year. It’s been 2 months since then and now I can’t get him out of my head. I know I will be okay but it was just weird seeing how the hurt we caused each other made us grow but we still aren’t ready, and Idk if we ever would be.”

In regard to the realm of romance, I always say growth can only come through a solitary period. When someone else’s feelings are at stake, you can never really make decisions for yourself and yourself only, which is where growth is found. It sounds like you already know this is a possible case of “wrong person, right time”; you guys became hurtful people towards one another but enduring that hurt kickstarted each other’s journey towards personal development during a formative period of your lives. If it’s truly meant to happen again, it’ll happen naturally without you needing to actively seek it out. Good luck girl <3.

Daniela Urrutia, HC Contributor

“How do you stop overthinking every little thing in a new relationship?”

Overthinking is normal, especially in newer relationships. Ask your partner for reassurance, a healthy relationship should be able to have those kinds of conversations. If anything, your relationship will get stronger the more the two of you have those deeper talks. Eventually you won’t overthink as much because you will have a stronger trust in each other. It’s more than likely your partner is probably overthinking too, just don’t be afraid to communicate.

Kayleigh Miller, HC Contributor

“Is it a bad sign if my boyfriend doesn’t really support my goals or gets weird when I talk about my future?”

For lack of a better way to say this, yes, that is a bad sign. A healthy relationship should feel encouraging, not limiting. Now, I’m not saying the person that you’re with has to understand every dream you have fully, but they should respect and cheer you on as you grow. If someone gets uncomfortable when you’re thinking ahead, it may reflect their own insecurities or fear of change. Pay attention to how you feel after those conversations. Supported partners help you feel empowered, not smaller. You deserve someone who is excited about your future, not intimidated by it. Dream big and always set out to reach the goals you set for yourself, and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about having ambition.

-Zoie Tidmore, HC Editor

Courtney Buck

TX State '27

Courtney Buck is the section editor at the Her Campus at Texas State chapter. She oversees the section’s direction, assigns ideas to writers, and ensures every piece offers responsible, supportive guidance to readers. She writes biweekly articles for Her Campus, collaborating closely with her team to develop ideas, conducting thorough research, and self‑editing her work to ensure clarity and quality. She enjoys writing original content, specifically personal essays and relatable pieces that reflect real student experiences to her own.

Outside of Her Campus, Courtney is a Mass Communication major at Texas State University with a minor in Psychology. She previously reported for KTSW 89.9 as a News and Culture Reporter and has completed a short internship with Swoon Memorial in Houston the past summer.

She enjoys doing her nails and journaling about her feelings as it makes her feel more grounded in her everyday life. She loves staying busy and productive so if her schedule is free, you can find her at the gym. She has big dreams and aspirations for her life, so although she doesn’t know exactly where she’s headed yet, she will be somewhere in the future!
Caitlyn Rodriguez

TX State '28

Caitlyn Rodriguez is a first-year writer for the Texas State University chapter for Her Campus. She publishes an article every other week relating to media, lifestyle, and pop culture. Caitlyn is a sophomore at Texas State University, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Human Development and Family Science.
Outside of writing and school, Caitlyn enjoys listening to music and thrifting. She loves learning about the world and is dedicated to putting out articles that readers might find helpful. She loves to write in any way that she can, if not writing articles or papers for class, she spends time journaling and writing about her life.
Daniela Urrutia

TX State '27

Daniela is a student writer for Her Campus Media. She is a Health Science major with a Medical Humanities minor attending Texas State University. When she's not writing you may find her digging through world histories, finding a new theatrical production to obsess over, or crocheting something she doesn't really have the time to be doing. She's chill tho trust me.
Kayleigh Miller

TX State '29

Kayleigh Miller is a first year writer for the Her Campus Texas State chapter. She covers topics like media criticism, pop culture, and fashion.
Aside from Her Campus, Kayleigh is a freshman at Texas State University pursuing a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Journalism.
In her free time, she enjoys listening to all of Lana Del Rey's discography, reading and writing, and watching horror movies.
Zoie Tidmore

TX State '27

Zoie Tidmore is a Senior Editor and Writer for the Texas State University chapter of Her Campus, where she plays a key role in leading the editorial team and upholding Her Campus Media’s publishing standards. In her position, Zoie oversees a team of eight writers, guiding them through the writing and editing process to ensure clarity, consistency, and authenticity across all published content. She supports writers in developing strong pitches, refining drafts, and maintaining the chapter’s voice, while also contributing her own work to the site. Zoie is particularly interested in covering politics, media, and culture, with a focus on how these areas impact college students and younger audiences.

Outside of Her Campus, Zoie is a Journalism major at Texas State University with minors in Media Studies and Political Science. She previously worked as a writer for The University Star, where she learned how to cover stories relevant to the campus and local community. Zoie joined Her Campus in Spring 2025 as a writer and has since grown into her role as Senior Editor, gaining more experience in editing, mentoring writers, and contributing to the chapter’s editorial leadership.

When she’s not working on her degree or editing articles, Zoie enjoys reading romance novels, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. She is an aspiring journalist who hopes to educate and inform others about issues shaping the future of the world, using storytelling as a way to create understanding and spark meaningful conversations.