ASK HER: OUR HEALING ERA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week we are zen, we are peace, we are healing.

“How do you know if you’re actually healing or just distracting yourself?”

I think to know the answer to this question, you really have to sit and go through the feelings all alone. Take some time before bed to just shut your eyes and really dedicate all your attention back to whatever you’re healing from and think and reflect on your behavior and thoughts. One of the first steps of healing is recognizing and reflecting on your behavior and emotions. Take note of how it makes you feel as you think back on it and really be honest as you assess whether or not what you’re doing is just a distraction, or if you’re really healing. If you want to heal and not be in a realm of distractions, then take time to just be alone and focus on yourself. Remember, healing is never linear, nor is it rarely ever easy, but you got this. Good luck!

-Caitlyn Rodriguez, HC Contributor

“I saw my ex and we both had a great cordial time with each other after not seeing each other for almost a year. It’s been 2 months since then and now I can’t get him out of my head. I know I will be okay but it was just weird seeing how the hurt we caused each other made us grow but we still aren’t ready, and Idk if we ever would be.”

In regard to the realm of romance, I always say growth can only come through a solitary period. When someone else’s feelings are at stake, you can never really make decisions for yourself and yourself only, which is where growth is found. It sounds like you already know this is a possible case of “wrong person, right time”; you guys became hurtful people towards one another but enduring that hurt kickstarted each other’s journey towards personal development during a formative period of your lives. If it’s truly meant to happen again, it’ll happen naturally without you needing to actively seek it out. Good luck girl <3.

–Daniela Urrutia, HC Contributor

“How do you stop overthinking every little thing in a new relationship?”

Overthinking is normal, especially in newer relationships. Ask your partner for reassurance, a healthy relationship should be able to have those kinds of conversations. If anything, your relationship will get stronger the more the two of you have those deeper talks. Eventually you won’t overthink as much because you will have a stronger trust in each other. It’s more than likely your partner is probably overthinking too, just don’t be afraid to communicate.

–Kayleigh Miller, HC Contributor

“Is it a bad sign if my boyfriend doesn’t really support my goals or gets weird when I talk about my future?”

For lack of a better way to say this, yes, that is a bad sign. A healthy relationship should feel encouraging, not limiting. Now, I’m not saying the person that you’re with has to understand every dream you have fully, but they should respect and cheer you on as you grow. If someone gets uncomfortable when you’re thinking ahead, it may reflect their own insecurities or fear of change. Pay attention to how you feel after those conversations. Supported partners help you feel empowered, not smaller. You deserve someone who is excited about your future, not intimidated by it. Dream big and always set out to reach the goals you set for yourself, and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about having ambition.

-Zoie Tidmore, HC Editor