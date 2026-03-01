Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Machine phone with \"Ask Her\" around.
Machine phone with \"Ask Her\" around.
AnaBelle Ellitot
TX State | Life > Experiences

ASK HER: My Roommate Has A Crush On My BF

Courtney Buck Student Contributor, Texas State University
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio Student Contributor, Texas State University
Daniela Urrutia Student Contributor, Texas State University
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Grace Neves Student Contributor, Texas State University
Victoria Sanchez Student Contributor, Texas State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week, we have a wide variety of answers from our writers dealing with handling the emotions of ICE detaining loved ones, men (ofc), and friendship!

“How can families cope emotionally and practically when a loved one is detained by ICE, and what strategies help maintain calm during moments of uncertainty?”

As someone who has been in a similar situation recently, it is not easy, but it’s also not impossible to go through. My first tip would be to let out all the emotions because the truth is, this time is very emotionally painful. It will get rough if all feelings are turned away and buried. Be with the loved ones around you and release emotions together. Acknowledge that you have each other for support. Times like these are very unpredictable; it is also very important to keep your mind at peace. Strength and hope are two of the biggest pillars I held onto, and I encourage you to do the same. Remember your family’s strengths, heritage, and love.

-Cassandra Patlan, HC Contributor

“Why am I more attracted to a man that does not care about me, but as soon as a man gives me attention, I’m running away?”

I mean to put it simply; everyone loves an uphill battle. This is so common for single people, but the fact that you’re noticing it already says a lot about your self-awareness. Here’s what I think: when someone doesn’t care much, your brain goes into chase mode. Sporadic attention actually triggers dopamine, which is the same reward system involved in gambling. You’re not necessarily attracted to him; you’re attracted to the feeling of trying to “win.” And when someone gives you steady attention? There’s no chase. No tension. It can all feel really…. well, flat. Sometimes when someone really likes you, their intensity can feel overwhelming especially if you’re used to earning affection instead of receiving it freely, someone liking you without resistance can feel suspicious or even boring. When someone’s hot and cold, it triggers anxiety along with its symptoms of obsessive thinking and heightened emotional stakes, which is when your nervous system’s natural response gets confused for chemistry. Let me ask you something important: when a guy shows real interest, what’s your first thought? Is it “he doesn’t really know me though,” “I’m going to lose interest,” or maybe something more subtle like “I actually see something here but…” and you fill in the blank with a reason to run? That “but” is usually where the fear lives, and sometimes when that small voice says, “Maybe I do like this guy,” the bravest thing you can do is not shut it down. Let yourself feel it out. Safe love can feel unfamiliar at first, but unfamiliar doesn’t mean wrong. Whatever thought happens to pop into your head at the sight of real attention, your first instinct usually points to the root of it all. The fact that you run when someone gives you attention doesn’t mean you don’t want love; it just might mean you’re not used to safe love. But don’t fret, take a breath, and give yourself the chance at love you deserve.

-Daniela Urrutia, HC Contributor

“I feel like the people around me take my kindness for granted, how should I address wanting to feel more appreciated for all that I do for my friends?”

The most important thing to remember is that your kindness is your choice. If you feel under-appreciated doing things for others, I would suggest taking a step back and considering if you need to be doing these things for someone who doesn’t do the same for you. Sometimes it can feel like an obligation to do certain things for those around you, and I totally understand that. But remember to ask yourself, is it helping or hurting you? Do you, girl!

-Grace Neves, HC Contributor

“I think my roommate has a crush on my bf, how should I handle it without coming off as crazy?”

Before confronting anyone, try to make sure it’s a pattern you have noticed and not just a one-off gut feeling. You’re not crazy for noticing shifts in behavior, and you’re completely valid for wanting boundaries. I’d start by talking to your boyfriend first and seeing if he’s noticed anything too, then decide if a conversation with your roommate is worth having. A simple conversation can go a long way, even though it’s scary when you think of all the ways it could go. And while I always trust a woman’s intuition, clear communication usually saves way more stress than silent overthinking. But, in full transparency, I understand your frustration, but you got this.

-Victoria Sanchez, HC Contributor

Courtney Buck

TX State '27

Courtney Buck is the section editor at the Her Campus at Texas State chapter. She oversees the section’s direction, assigns ideas to writers, and ensures every piece offers responsible, supportive guidance to readers. She writes biweekly articles for Her Campus, collaborating closely with her team to develop ideas, conducting thorough research, and self‑editing her work to ensure clarity and quality. She enjoys writing original content, specifically personal essays and relatable pieces that reflect real student experiences to her own.

Outside of Her Campus, Courtney is a Mass Communication major at Texas State University with a minor in Psychology. She previously reported for KTSW 89.9 as a News and Culture Reporter and has completed a short internship with Swoon Memorial in Houston the past summer.

She enjoys doing her nails and journaling about her feelings as it makes her feel more grounded in her everyday life. She loves staying busy and productive so if her schedule is free, you can find her at the gym. She has big dreams and aspirations for her life, so although she doesn’t know exactly where she’s headed yet, she will be somewhere in the future!
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio

TX State '26

Cassandra Patlan-Treminio is a writer for Her Campus for the Texas State University Chapter. She contributes to biweekly postings of personal essays, lifestyle advice, and pop culture conversation. In addition she offers personal advice for the chapter’s original female centered guidance column, Ask Her. Her writing centers around female self care, pop culture predictions, niche hobbies, and even thought provoking dilemmas.

Aside from writing for Her Campus, Cassandra is a senior Theatre Performance & Production major with a minor in Mass Communications. She also works for the University’s Advising Center to guide pre-business majors and first year college students on building schedules for future semesters. Additionally, she supports advisors by booking timely meetings for students on weekly calendars.

At home, Cassandra loves to spend time with her cat, Pixie. She also loves to oil paint, read, strength train, binge watch nostalgic TV shows, and journal. As a massive fan of figure skating, she also dedicates time on the weekend for skating classes.
Daniela Urrutia

TX State '27

Daniela is a student writer for Her Campus Media. She is a Health Science major with a Medical Humanities minor attending Texas State University. When she's not writing you may find her digging through world histories, finding a new theatrical production to obsess over, or crocheting something she doesn't really have the time to be doing. She's chill tho trust me.
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Grace Neves

TX State '28

Grace Neves is a writer for Her Campus media at Texas State University. She contributes bi-weekly articles to the magazine with topics ranging from current trends to current events. She enjoys interviewing the public and people of interest to get a wide array of voices on projects.

Outside of Her Campus Grace is a sophomore majoring in Mass Communication and Journalism. She is an involved student on campus through varying clubs as well as being employed through campus housing. She is an aspiring television personality.

When not at school she enjoys creating art through watercolor, sewing, and crochet. She also likes to read and is inspired by many comics and satirical writers. Her favorite book is “Cat’s Cradle” by Kurt Vonnegut. She is a low-experience traveler and has visited a total of 7 out of 50 states.

Check out more of Grace’s work on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/grace-neves-a63133327/.
Victoria Sanchez

TX State '26

Victoria Sanchez is a second semester writer for Her Campus at Texas State University chapter. She is passionate about personal essays, and culture that focus on pop culture and on going trends in media.

Beyond Her Campus, Victoria is majoring in Natural Resources & Environmental Studies with a minor in Biology. She has interned at Southwest Conservation Corps and Rocky Mountain Conservation Corps working in remote wilderness areas with the USFS and NPS.

Outside of school and work, Victoria enjoys all things that have to do with the outdoors and reading a new fantasy series.