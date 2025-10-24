ASK HER: LET’S TALK ABOUT IT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This week we are back to give some advice to the girls. We have a roommate situation and a couple romance questions to address, let’s get into it!

“What do I do if my roommate is messy?”

Honestly, messy roommates are a classic part of the college experience. First, take a breath. This doesn’t mean your living situation is doomed. Start small: is the mess just in their space (like clothes on their bed), or is it taking over shared spaces (like dishes in the sink or trash piling up)? If it’s only their room, you might just have to let it go. But if it’s in the common areas, you totally have the right to say something.

The key is communication. Don’t come at them in the heat of the moment, because that just makes things tense. Instead, bring it up when you’re both calm and collected. You can say something else like, “Hey, I know we both get busy, but can we set some expectations for the kitchen/living room? It’ll make things easier for both of us.” Framing it as a team effort usually lands better than blaming.

Also, be realistic. College schedules are messy, too, so it might help to compromise. Maybe you both agree to a quick Sunday night reset or make a loose chore chart (yes, it sounds silly, but it works). And if you’re someone who thrives in a super tidy environment, balance it out with small things you can control, like keeping your side of the room neat or adding little organizational hacks.

At the end of the day, it’s all about respect. You don’t have to love their habits, but you do deserve a space that feels livable. And trust me, you’re not the only one navigating the “messy roommate” saga; every college girl has a story.

Good luck! Love you! – Piscis, HC Senior Editor

“What is the best way to move on from a romantic relationship that you imagined a perfect love with?”

I cannot picture a more perfect summary of one’s twenties – imagining a “perfect” love. It’s a classic desire and one no one would fault you for but, as I’m sure you’re aware, it’s not something you can remain stuck on. While there is naivety and hope in youth there also needs to be growth and newfound maturity.

Let’s look into this relationship and ask ourselves some questions – how often were you angry, frustrated, did you ever cry? How did your friends feel, your parents, and most importantly, you? I know you’re describing this picture-perfect love but it’s important to recognize when we’re wearing rose-tinted glasses. It’s easy to imagine the sweet, picturesque moments.

Your first step to moving on is letting go of the future you imagined – achievable or not, it’s not real. It’s okay to grieve this future, it’s natural to ruminate on the what ifs, but you cannot let that grief consume you. You have to find out who you are without them and learn to love her – after all, someone else once did.

-Leo Calderon, HC Writer

“In my 20 years on this PLANET, I’ve never had a boyfriend…or girlfriend wtv I’m not picky. What’s wrong with me? I feel like everyone has stuff going on romantically but me.”

Hi! First off, there is absolutely nothing wrong with you! Don’t feel ashamed about your love life because everyone’s experience is going to be different. In fact, here are lots of people who also haven’t found their first love yet, but you only really ever hear of those who have! People often want to talk about what they have, not what they don’t have. However, know that this is completely normal, and that your romantic history does not define you. This is the time to explore who you are and the kind of relationship you do want to commit to once the time comes. You deserve to know and feel that there is nothing to worry about; love will come its way eventually, but in the meantime, celebrate your 20’s with self-love!

-Love, Lily Mitash, HC Writer

“How to get over first nerves before going on a date?“

It is definitely nerve-racking meeting a new person, especially in a romantic way. First, you should ask yourself if you like the person. Don’t try to change to fit that person’s type. And just have fun, don’t take it too seriously. Do a little GRWM talking about your feelings and nerves. Addressing the issues out loud can help make you feel way better. And if you feel really nervous, go ahead, have a shot, or 2, so you can feel silly (if you’re 21 of course) it won’t hurt. Realistically, it is normal to feel these nerves; we’re only human. Just breathe and take it one step at a time, and have fun!

-Cara Cervenka, Editor-In-Chief & Lilianna Rodriguez, HC Writer