This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Relationships are complicated, and sometimes figuring out where you stand with someone is even harder. Whether you’re trying to move on from someone you never dated, navigating awkward friendships or putting yourself back out there, it’s not always easy to know what to do next. This week on Ask Her, we’re talking about situationships, friendships, loneliness and everything in between.

How do you get over someone you never dated?

– A girl who’s confused

Hi! First off, know that your feelings are completely valid. Situationships are the WORST, especially when you’re still stuck on the situation.

First, recognize the support you have around you. Sometimes, all you need is your close friends and family (and maybe someone to help you hit that block button). You are worth so much more than how someone, or something, is making you feel.

I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, so just remember that your person is out there. I promise! Everything heals with time, so try to find some activities to take your mind off the situation. Go out, have fun and remember that you are worthy of so much.

Spend your time doing things you love. Go for a walk, go swimming in the river or do anything that keeps you busy. Stand up and remember who you are. There is someone who will be so lucky to date you.

Hang in there, and I hope this helps a little!

With love, Rylee

How should I navigate a dynamic where I have a friend group, but some of them don’t get along with people I’m friends with in another group? My closest friend is not very fond of a girl I’m also close to, and she’s aware of that as well. I guess it makes things a little awkward because I love them all but wish they could set those differences aside. I’m especially nervous about things where they would have to be together for me (graduation, special events, birthday, etc.). The reasons why they don’t like each other are a little dumb, and they say they are past it, but I still feel that tension. I know I shouldn’t care, but I just hate that feeling, and it almost feels like they are putting up a front just so I don’t notice. I get it, but I also want them to be genuine without the awkwardness.

– A girl caught in the middle

Hey!! I can totally understand how stressful this situation can be, especially when it comes to bringing the two groups together for big events.

When it comes to dynamics like this, you can’t expect everyone to be the best of friends. It’s okay to have multiple friend groups, as long as everyone can stay civil during these events and understand that they’re celebrating something much bigger than their differences.

I also think it’s important to remind yourself that you are not responsible for how they feel about each other. You can love them both without being responsible for resolving their tension.

Ultimately, it’s up to them to be respectful toward each other and not make you feel like it’s your job to fix things. You can’t force a genuine connection, but you can ask that they remain civil when it comes to celebrating you!

Love, Victoria

I’ve felt so lonely lately; even my self-help strategies aren’t working, and it’s getting hard not to get down on myself about it. I feel like I’m kind of forgetting who I am, and I don’t know, man, it’s tough out here lol.

– A lost soul

I understand you more than you would realize! I’ve struggled with the same thing and totally know what it’s like to feel lost and lonely at times.

The best advice I could truly give is to focus on yourself. Don’t let others around you make you feel inferior or helpless. Keep reminding yourself that even though you feel lonely, there are still so many moments to find joy in.

Continue your favorite hobbies, buy yourself a little sweet treat or coffee, keep in touch with your loved ones and don’t constantly listen to sad music! I promise, although it’s appealing, it will only make you feel 1,000 times worse.

Also, remember that the right people will come into your life when the time is right. In the meantime, keep doing what you love and what makes you feel most like yourself.

Try to keep a positive mindset, and don’t be scared to reach out to someone when you need support. I’m rooting for you!

Xoxo, Vika

What should I do to not make it awkward after sending a drunk message?

– Just a girl who made a mistake

Approach the situation confidently! One drunken message doesn’t have to be the end of the world. If you said something inappropriate or hurtful, acknowledge it and apologize if needed. Otherwise, try not to overthink it.

However, a good rule of thumb going forward is to put that phone away when you drink!

Best, Kamora

I’m ready to start looking for a long-term partner but have never dated before. I usually hook up and move on. Now that I’m ready, I can’t find a man who wants more than a hookup! To be fair, I tend to put out on the first date…

– A lover girl looking for love

There’s nothing wrong with being intimate on the first date, and I really don’t think that’s the issue when it comes to finding someone serious.

Since you mentioned previously seeking out guys for hookups and now finding men who want to keep things casual, perhaps the issue is that you’re meeting people in the same ways you did when you were only looking for hookups.

I would suggest changing where or how you meet potential partners. Maybe instead of approaching someone at a bar, you could ask out the guy who’s always at your favorite coffee shop. Or try getting to know someone completely different from the people you would normally pursue.

There’s nothing wrong with knowing what you want, and you shouldn’t feel like you have to change your boundaries or comfort level to find a serious relationship.

Best of luck out there!

Love, Kayleigh

At the end of the day, relationships aren’t always easy to navigate, and that’s okay. You won’t always have the answers, and sometimes the best thing you can do is give yourself a little grace while figuring things out. Whether you’re learning to let go, setting boundaries or opening yourself up to something new, remember that you deserve relationships that make you feel valued, supported and loved.

Until next time, keep choosing yourself, and remember that Ask Her is always here for you!