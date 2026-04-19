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Machine phone with \"Ask Her\" around.
AnaBelle Ellitot
TX State | Life > Experiences

ASK HER: It’s A Hobby, Not A Chore

Courtney Buck Student Contributor, Texas State University
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio Student Contributor, Texas State University
Caitlyn Rodriguez Student Contributor, Texas State University
Courtney Nguyen Student Contributor, Texas State University
Daniela Urrutia Student Contributor, Texas State University
Fernanda Sauceda Student Contributor, Texas State University
Taylor Carrasco Student Contributor, Texas State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have some juicy questions this week!

“How to deal with getting ghosted?”

Getting ghosted can feel awful, but it’s important to remember that it’s more of a reflection of them than it is of you! There was nothing that you could’ve done differently to change the outcome, and it doesn’t mean anything negative about you, as long as you were moving with good intentions. The process can suck, but the person who is meant to stay in your life would.

-Caitlyn Rodriguez

“Were you instantly physically attracted to the people you’ve dated or did it grow over time? I’m talking to someone right now and we get along so well, but I can’t really tell if I’m physically attracted to them. I KNOW THAT SOUNDS BAD BUT I’m scared if I end IT, I’m going to regret it.”

In all honesty, physical attraction isn’t the only essential factor when it comes to dating, but it is still important. If you are hesitant and feel the need to ask yourself if you are attracted, that is a sign that you probably aren’t physically attracted. Whether it’s at the beginning of the dating phase or later on in the relationship, physical attraction pulls us in further. In a blunter response, do you want a date you are attracted to or do you want to swallow the truth. In more serious relationships there are cases where a partner grows resentment or “the ick” much easier because of lack of physical interest. Final words, physical and sexual attraction are important, but so are other types of attractions.

-Cassandra Patlan

“my bestie did something ridiculous at a party, i got mean about it. now she’s taking the consequences of her actions out on me. i owned up for being mean, but im not sure what else i can do to help with the situation. she just keeps calling me selfish.”

I understand how friendships can become stressful after a hectic situation. In my experience, it’s best to give each other some space for a couple of days, then see if you guys can find time to talk about how you feel about what happened. Clear communication is always key, and it is best to talk things out with complete honesty. People tend to say hurtful things when they’re upset, and so it’s best to have that space to think clearly. I hope you can reconcile with her, and that your situation lightens up. Good luck!

-Courtney Nguyen

“My friend and I, who have been friends for about a year and a half, recently went through a friendship BREAKUP and went no contact for about a month. The basis of the fight was basically over her BREAKUP with her EX-BOYFRIEND. She just recently reached out and said how she never intended to defriend me but was just taking a step back. She wants to revive the friendship, and so do I, but only on the basis that she is no longer in contact with her ex. Is that too much of me to ask or is that a perfectly acceptable boundary to put up?”

I want to say I’m sorry you’re going through the loss of a friend in any capacity, but if you truly feel that who she is with her ex makes her a worse friend to you, wanting to set a boundary is understandable because “love” really can make people act in ways they may not have otherwise, whether it be for the better or worse. However, I’d hesitate to present her with an ultimatum of “it’s me or him” because at the end of the day, she’s a grown woman who makes her own decisions, and as long as you have conversations with her grounding her in the reasons why the breakup happened and supporting her through it as a friend, one can only hope she has the strength to not go back if that’s truly what she feels is best for her. And if she does, and you truly feel that you and her don’t align because of it, you also have the right to exit the friendship as a grown woman too. I don’t know the context as to why getting back together is so bad, but I wish you the best in exercising your discernment on the matter. I know you’ve got a good head on your shoulders. <3

-Daniela Urrutia

“How do you stay consistent at the gym I’ve been trying a lot lately but once I miss one day, then, I miss a whole week and I have to start all over again.”

Honestly, when I first started consistently going to the gym, I also felt this way. However, it’s important to remember that not going one day isn’t going to ruin your progress. To stay motivated, I like to view workouts not as a duty but as a hobby. On the treadmill, watch your TV show or read your chapters for class.

Consistently going to the gym doesn’t mean going every single day, it just means going a few times a week. I suggest setting a specific time to go and setting reminders on your phone. If you need to go a few days in a row to feel consistent then I suggest building a schedule. In my case I like to go five times a week but sometimes I’ll space them out when my schedule allows. It’s better to space out your days to ensure that you’re getting enough rest. Rest days are just as important as the workout.

-Fernanda Sauceda

“I want to enjoy doing yoga so bad but I find it boring, do you think I should keep trying or are there alternatives?”

I totally get how you feel. I’ve done yoga twice because I want to be a yoga girly, but it does tend to get boring. If you want something more upbeat, try Pilates or Zumba to get your body moving. I like doing them occasionally to music that gets me energized. If you still want to try yoga, listen to music while you do it to boost your mood. You could try it out at home with YouTube videos before taking actual classes. You don’t have to go all out for the Pilates and Zumba by doing hard modes at first. Ease yourself into it and find what you like best. I hope you have fun on this exercise journey!

-Taylor Carrasco

That’s all! See everyone next Sunday! Do you have any questions you need answering?
Click here and Ask Her!

-Her Campus TXST, Ask Her

Courtney Buck

TX State '27

Courtney Buck is the section editor at the Her Campus at Texas State chapter. She oversees the section’s direction, assigns ideas to writers, and ensures every piece offers responsible, supportive guidance to readers. She writes biweekly articles for Her Campus, collaborating closely with her team to develop ideas, conducting thorough research, and self‑editing her work to ensure clarity and quality. She enjoys writing original content, specifically personal essays and relatable pieces that reflect real student experiences to her own.

Outside of Her Campus, Courtney is a Mass Communication major at Texas State University with a minor in Psychology. She previously reported for KTSW 89.9 as a News and Culture Reporter and has completed a short internship with Swoon Memorial in Houston the past summer.

She enjoys doing her nails and journaling about her feelings as it makes her feel more grounded in her everyday life. She loves staying busy and productive so if her schedule is free, you can find her at the gym. She has big dreams and aspirations for her life, so although she doesn’t know exactly where she’s headed yet, she will be somewhere in the future!
Cassandra Patlan-Treminio

TX State '26

Cassandra Patlan-Treminio is a writer for Her Campus for the Texas State University Chapter. She contributes to biweekly postings of personal essays, lifestyle advice, and pop culture conversation. In addition she offers personal advice for the chapter’s original female centered guidance column, Ask Her. Her writing centers around female self care, pop culture predictions, niche hobbies, and even thought provoking dilemmas.

Aside from writing for Her Campus, Cassandra is a senior Theatre Performance & Production major with a minor in Mass Communications. She also works for the University’s Advising Center to guide pre-business majors and first year college students on building schedules for future semesters. Additionally, she supports advisors by booking timely meetings for students on weekly calendars.

At home, Cassandra loves to spend time with her cat, Pixie. She also loves to oil paint, read, strength train, binge watch nostalgic TV shows, and journal. As a massive fan of figure skating, she also dedicates time on the weekend for skating classes.
Caitlyn Rodriguez

TX State '28

Caitlyn Rodriguez is a first-year writer for the Texas State University chapter for Her Campus. She publishes an article every other week relating to media, lifestyle, and pop culture. Caitlyn is a sophomore at Texas State University, majoring in Psychology and minoring in Human Development and Family Science.
Outside of writing and school, Caitlyn enjoys listening to music and thrifting. She loves learning about the world and is dedicated to putting out articles that readers might find helpful. She loves to write in any way that she can, if not writing articles or papers for class, she spends time journaling and writing about her life.
Courtney Nguyen

TX State '28

Hi! I’m a college student from Houston, Texas, and I’m currently attending Texas State University. I’m one of those people who loves learning a little bit about everything and somehow ends up juggling multiple interests at once. Right now, my educational focus is centered around criminal justice, health, and athletics, which might sound like a random mix, but to me, it makes perfect sense. I’m really drawn to hands on careers where I can help people, stay active, and actually see the impact of the work I do. College has helped me become more confident, more independent, and way more comfortable speaking up in class, working in groups, and sharing my ideas, even when I’m low key nervous.

When I’m not studying, you will probably find me on a volleyball court, in the kitchen trying a new recipe, or glued to a game on TV. I love playing volleyball because it keeps me active and gives me that fun, competitive energy I totally thrive on. Cooking is my cozy hobby, and I genuinely enjoy making food for the people I care about the most. I’m also a huge sports fan and love watching different teams and events, especially because sports have always been a big part of my life growing up.

One of my biggest passions is spreading knowledge and starting conversations about all kinds of topics. I love learning new things and then turning around and sharing what I learned with friends, classmates, or family. I am naturally curious, a little talkative, and very open minded, and I truly believe that staying informed and connected is such an important part of growing, both personally and professionally. I am excited to keep building my education, chasing my goals, and doing it all with positive and slightly girly energy.
Daniela Urrutia

TX State '27

Daniela is a student writer for Her Campus Media. She is a Health Science major with a Medical Humanities minor attending Texas State University. When she's not writing you may find her digging through world histories, finding a new theatrical production to obsess over, or crocheting something she doesn't really have the time to be doing. She's chill tho trust me.
Fernanda Sauceda

TX State '27

Fernanda Sauceda is a writer for Her Campus at Texas State University. She writes bi-weekly articles for the magazine addressing different topics. She enjoys keeping up with news and current events. This is her first semester writing for Her Campus.

Outside of Her Campus she is a Senior at Texas State majoring in Journalism with a minor in Communication. She's expected to graduate Fall 2027. In her free time she enjoys listening to Harry Styles, reading, scrapbooking, and watching Netflix
Taylor Carrasco

TX State '27

Taylor is a junior journalism and digital media innovation double major at Texas State University. This is currently her first semester in Her Campus. In her free time she enjoys reading romance books and watching horror movies. Taylor Swift, BTS, strawberry matcha, and cats are some of her favorite things.