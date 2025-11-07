ASK HER: HER TAKE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On this Friday, we have a sex question (yay!) and our usual setting boundaries with roommates and dating men questions. If you have questions that need answering then, ASK HER!

“I’m looking for some advice on how to know if a guy is into you. I feel like we text a lot and we see each other a lot but what are the telltale signs and how do i tell him how i feel with there still being an opportunity of us being friends if he doesn’t feel the same.”

A good sign a guy is into you is approaching and talking to you, so you’re already there! If he is wanting to talk to you, be around you, and make his presence known, chances are he is probably already into you. However, being friends can blur the lines between platonic and romantic interactions. If you still want to be his friend despite it not working out between y’all then don’t let it get to you. Most guys tend to be neutral when confronted with a confession if they are not into you, so there is still a possibility of continuing the friendship. But if you do confess and he does not feel the same, do NOT let him take advantage of your feelings! Let’s be real, rarely is a woman’s intuition wrong. Trust your gut and go for it. You may regret it later if you never get it off your chest! See how he responds to a playful touch or set him up to compliment you by asking open ended questions like “How do I look?” on a day you feel particularly good. Ultimately, trust your gut and do what feels right.

Good luck queen!! – Azja Farabee & Victoria Sanchez, HC Writers

“How do I implement boundaries with my roommates? We’re all so close but I also need my own space and privacy.”

Roommate trouble! We’ve all been there and it’s one of the worst parts of the college experience – especially when they’re your close friends. Confrontation can be intimidating but spending your time with the same people 24/7 – especially when you don’t want to – can lead to resentment. Your best bet? Telling them exactly what you told us. A simple, “Hey guys, I love you all, but I really need time to myself now and again.” If your roommates really are your friends, then they will totally understand your need for space (and just might want it themselves as well!). In community living, it can feel like you constantly need to socialize but no one can expect you to be at 100% all the time. Everybody has their off days, everybody wants to decompress, and we all deserve privacy in our friendships.

Good luck!

Love, Leo Calderon & Grace Neves, HC Writers

“i need advice on how to be better in bed. my bf and i have been having a lot of issues lately and our sex life isn’t what it was before. I want us to get to get back to that place and out of this dry spell.”

Hi queen! All couples ever go through dry spells. What’s important here is what is causing this issue in the first place. Maybe you’re arguing a lot, being distant, or even school, all of these things affect our sex drives, and that’s okay! It’s not only you and it takes two to tango! Don’t blame it only on you. It’s also important to understand that intimacy isn’t the only thing that is keeping your boyfriend in your life. He’s there for a reason because he loves, adores, and cherishes you. Your relationship shouldn’t only be defined only by sex, and if it is, work on it together or leave! Intimacy is such a beautiful thing, and it’s something that only grows with time. You got this, diva. If anything, listen to Sabrina Carpenter until your subconscious understands how to do jumping jacks on the D!

Love you!

Piscis Martinez, Editor, & Lilianna Rodriguez, HC Writer