As a college student does anyone feel like they have to have multiple jobs to make ends meet? I have two jobs right now.

Hey girl,

We understand the struggle of falling behind financially, especially in this economy. And it is hard enough as a college student to have even one job, so we want to let you know that we are proud of you and you are doing a good job! So, to help you, we have come up with ways that can maybe take some of the financial burden off of your back. Our biggest piece of advice is to…be aware of your resources! As college students navigating a new time in our lives, it’s easy to overlook the options that we have. While taking up a second job may be a good way to keep your ground in college, try meeting with financial aid advisors, applying for scholarships on BOSS, applying for scholarships within organizations, interviewing for an RA position, or even participating in essay contests. These are all ways to help pay back some student debt without overextending and stressing yourself out too much. And even if you decide you want to take on another job, a handful of jobs on campus, like being an LA or tutor, will work around YOUR schedule, making it easier to balance and perhaps adding something to your resume. Also, finding a community, such as an LLC or First-Gen groups, also provides even more support to struggling students. It’s never wrong to ask for help; it can make all the difference.

Wishing you the best!

Courtney & Elise!

How do you deal with overwhelming college work without getting burnt out?

Hey queen,

Burnout is so real, and you’re definitely not alone. No matter your major or year, it happens to everyone at some point. I was completely drained after the fall semester and had to take a step back to figure out what really mattered and what I needed to prioritize.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you might be taking on too much—school, clubs, work, it all adds up fast. The best thing you can do is set a routine and, most importantly, give yourself permission to rest. It’s easy to forget, but taking time for yourself isn’t selfish—it’s necessary.

Remember that it’ll always be more effective to put your needs and feelings first. You won’t be able to remember everything after pulling an all-nighter from studying, nor will you be able to pass a test without sleep. And take a second to remember that failing a test is not the end of the world, even failing a class. There’s so much more to life than academics, and you will bounce back!! If school becomes too much, the best thing to do is take a break before returning to it – even if you feel like you are running out of time! When you’ve reset your mind, you can do your work more productively, and things will be so much easier for you.

Your girls,

Lily & Cara!