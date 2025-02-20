The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

How do you balance having fun in college and succeeding academically?

Dear M,

First and foremost, it’s not all or nothing; you can balance both doing well in school and pursuing the things you love. Second, we need to define what fun is. Maybe it’s not going to The Marc every Latin Night, but it’s getting a matcha latte at The Coffee Bar! Whatever it may be, surround yourself with people who understand your definition and might even be in the same thesaurus entry. It’s a great start to set boundaries or decide to plan out your whole week so you fit in everything you want to do. For example, maybe you have class at 11 a.m. every Monday and Wednesday, have lunch with friends at 2 p.m., and then read by the river to wind down after your 6:20 p.m. lecture on Thursdays. At TXST, we are so lucky to have an array of orgs you can join! It’s important for you to take advantage of these organizations and find one YOU like; it doesn’t always have something to do with your career, but everything to do with your passion.

M, you will figure this out. Remember that we are all in the same boat and figuring this out as we go. Don’t feel any pressure to be in the right spot just now; take it day by day.

Your planning besties,

Elise and Piscis!

Why is the dating pool so bad here? I feel like the only way to meet people is through a dating app.

In college culture, casual situationships and hookup culture are very common. Unfortunately, there’s no way to avoid this. Obviously, meeting people organically is ideal, but sometimes we have to resort to apps. I feel like we college kids think that the dating scene is so bad because we are all so young. 18-22 is an awfully unhinged age, especially when dating guys. Tinder is the hookup app. Hinge is meh. Bumble, never been there. Most people in their twenties don’t take relationships seriously. Many are just trying to find a “quick body,” or they want someone just to fill the time. Don’t be scared to be the one who makes the first move – the majority of the time it will work. Branch out from campus and try new places you’ve never been to to meet different people. San Marcos has many places to meet people. Never feel ashamed about feeling this way. You’re not the only person who’s dealing with this struggle. Try to have a positive outlook about the situation.

Your friends,

Cara, Liliana, & Zoie!

Hey my question is pretty simple, How do I get motivation to do my work? I am a sophomore in a work intensive major, which requires homework every night and projects every week and while I usually get my stuff done, it’s always last minute and I am usually super stressed about it. I just want to find ways to motivate myself to sit down and be productive.

Dearest Little Miss Procrastinator,

Honestly, we totally get it. Motivation can be so hard to come by, especially when you’ve got a million things to do. I’m the same way sometimes — procrastinating until the last minute and then freaking out to get it all done. Here’s the thing though: sometimes it’s not even about feeling motivated, but just starting. Even if you’re not feeling it, just tell yourself you’ll do like 10 minutes of work. Once you get going, it’s usually not as bad as it seemed, and you’ll probably keep going. Also, bribe yourself. Seriously, give yourself something to look forward to. Tell yourself, “if I finish this project, I’ll watch an episode of my show,” or grab your favorite snack — whatever gets you through.

Another thing that helps is setting a routine. If you can, try working at the same time each day. It’s like your brain starts expecting it, and you might find it easier to focus. It’s kinda like tricking yourself into being productive. And if you’re really stuck, sometimes switching things up helps. Try working somewhere different — a coffee shop like Jo’s, Sewell Park, the not-so-secret hammocks by the agriculture building, or even just a different spot in your room. New scenery can work wonders.

Last thing, remember why you’re doing this. Whether it’s to land your dream job, finish the semester strong, or just get your professors off your back — keep those goals in mind. It’ll make the grind feel a little more worth it. College is a marathon, not a race, and we all go at it at our own pace, so your path might be different than others around you, but that’s the beauty of these four years: finding your way. Don’t be too hard on yourself. No one is motivated all the time, and that’s totally normal. You’re still getting your stuff done, and that’s what matters.

You got this!

Lucciana, Keyla, & Cara!