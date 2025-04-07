Ask Her: Fifth Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter.

How do you deal with roommates where you guys all signed on as friends but now there’s a huge divide and basically there are sides now….

Hi love,

I can completely relate to this one HEAVILY! The classic “we signed the lease as besties, but now it’s a full-on reality TV drama” situation. First off, I’m so sorry you’re going through this situation. The key here is survival. If it’s just awkward silence and passive-aggressive dish placement, you can probably work through it with some strategic avoidance (aka, headphones in, fake texting when walking through the common area). But if it’s escalating into sides, or alliances, you gotta figure out your game plan. Either play mediator and call a house meeting (yes, like an intervention, but with snacks), stay neutral and avoid the mess, or start plotting your escape when the lease is up. Moral of the story? You will survive and you can make it through this. Roommate drama is a universal struggle, but as long as you don’t let the mess consume your peace, you’re the bigger person in this situation.

It will get better!!

Amanda & Nina!

How do you gently and politely tell your ex to leave you alone and give you space? He keeps texting.

Dear a girly in need of help,

It sounds like you need to set some clear and firm boundaries with this guy. You have a couple of options in confronting, or not confronting, him, but at the end of the day… Babe… block him. Let’s call it what it is: if you’ve asked for space and he’s still texting, that’s not romantic—it’s disrespectful. You don’t owe anyone endless access to you, especially an ex who’s no longer part of your life. Start by sending one final, clear message: “I’ve asked for space and I need you to respect that. Please stop contacting me.” No emojis. No apologies. Just boundaries. And here’s the truth: you don’t owe him a response, period. No answer is an answer in and of itself. Silence is a full sentence; sometimes, it’s the only one they deserve. If he continues after that? Block. Block on everything—phone, Instagram, TikTok, even LinkedIn, if it comes to that. You’re not being rude. You’re protecting your peace. Closure isn’t a group project. Sometimes, the kindest thing you can do for yourself is hit that block button and move forward with clarity. Remember: you don’t need to explain your healing process to the person who caused the wound.

Your girls,

Leo & Piscis!

I have never dated before, but I met this guy on campus that I like. I’m also busy and nervous around him. I want things to move forward, but I don’t know how to go about that. Please help I don’t want us to become distant and then nothing happens

Dear Lover Girl,

We know it definitely can be nerve-racking when you develop an interest in someone, so with that, let yourself have fun with it. It’s okay to make the first move, if you want something to happen, go after it!

There are so many ways you can go about it, but the best one is always to invite him to lunch. You can approach him and say “Hey would you like to go eat lunch at (anywhere on campus) with me?”

Be bold!! Maybe even ask for his socials. It’s better to try and not succeed than to not try at all.

I personally think it’s better that you have an answer than to be thinking “what if”. So put yourself out there and I bet you will update us on your first date story.

Good luck queen!

Deseray & Zoie