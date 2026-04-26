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AnaBelle Elliot
TX State | Life > Experiences

Ask Her: Everything Is Embarassing

Courtney Buck Student Contributor, Texas State University
Amanda Fuentes Student Contributor, Texas State University
Victoria Sanchez Student Contributor, Texas State University
Courtney Nguyen Student Contributor, Texas State University
Leo Calderon Student Contributor, Texas State University
Zoie Tidmore Student Contributor, Texas State University
Elise Ramos Student Contributor, Texas State University
Kayleigh Miller Student Contributor, Texas State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For our last Ask Her of the Spring semester, we have a longer edition of it this week and a lot of different questions to be answered!


“My grades are lacking; there is only a month of school left, though. How do I find motivation to get my grades up?”

I can majorly relate, and honestly, I’m sure so many of us can. Once it gets to the end of the school semester, it feels so much harder to do anything because, what’s the point, right? What helps me is finding different ways to go about getting things done, rather than forcing myself to do everything or getting to the point where I can’t do anything. My best technique is making a to-do list only of things that need to get done ASAP, rather than everything, then setting a timer for 25 minutes and just starting on whatever is first. Once the timer is over, you can take a break, but most of the time, at that point, you’ll be locked in and on a roll. Of course, everyone is different, but sometimes all you need is that little push. You can also do homework with friends or set rewards for getting certain tasks done. Getting started is often the hardest part, but I know you can do it! Best of luck!

-Amanda Fuentes

“Why has society deemed everything embarrassing? Why can’t we just all run free and love each other and everything in this world?”

Honestly, this is something I have had to work so hard to let go of. It’s easier said than done, but why not do all the things that make you happy? No matter how weird or large, it’s your life! Social media has this weird hold on perfectionism, that being cringe is outdated. You can run wildly free and full of love because the only perspective that matters is your own and those you care about. Embrace the cringe!! Embrace the embarrassing; life is too short to care about those things.

-Victoria Sanchez

“I have a nicotine addiction, and I want to stop, but I can’t, help please!”

Quitting anything can be very difficult, but with discipline, it is completely possible. I personally would recommend limiting your access to it. For example, you could do your best not to go to a place that sells them, letting your friends know that you’re trying to quit so they can hold you accountable, and staying far from people who you feel would try to peer-pressure you into nicotine use. You could also try to find other things to do, such as new hobbies, foods, or relaxation techniques. Always remember that any form of trying to quit is beneficial. Try to make it a habit not to resort to nicotine, and little by little, you’ll notice that you won’t even need it anymore. I wish you the best, and remember, having a good and strong support system behind you is the biggest help of all to make the process easier!

-Courtney Nguyen

“What do I do if I’ve outgrown a friendship but don’t want to be mean?”

This is one of the many things they do not tell you about adult friendships. As we get older, and especially while in our twenties, we start to grow at different paces. Some people are married with kids, others are still in school, and it becomes hard to relate to your peers. What I hate to say is that if there is a maturity gap in your friendship, the immature one will take anything you say as mean. I’m sure your friend notices the distance, too, but maybe is having a harder time grasping the “why” the way you have. My suggestion is to go into the conversation as kind, but as straight to the point as possible. A good starter is, “Hey, I’ve been feeling a lot of disconnect in our relationship. I feel like our lives just aren’t going at the same speed, and it’s putting a strain.” Utilize “I feel” statements and do whatever you can to avoid personal attacks – perceived or otherwise. Good luck!

-Leo Calderon

“How long is too long for a slow burn romance?”

I don’t think there is a universal “too long” for a slow-burning romance. It depends on whether the relationship is actually moving forward. Taking things slow can be healthy, but there should still be clear signs of interest and effort from both people. If months go by with no real progress or clarity about what you are, it can start to feel stuck rather than intentional. The key is whether you feel secure and valued, not confused or constantly questioning things. A slow pace should still feel like growth, not hesitation or avoidance. If you’re feeling more frustrated than excited, it might be time to have a conversation about where it’s going. Good luck!

-Zoie Tidmore

“Tips on wearing cuter clothes, or I guess just finding my personal style?”

Love to hear that you’re on the journey to finding your unique style. The great thing is that you already have it; we just have to pinpoint it. My favorite way to get inspiration is by exploring and experimenting. What have you noticed that has triggered this thought? Maybe an A-symmetrical top, a preppy outfit or some platform Doc Martens? By identifying what made you reflect on your own style, you find your influence. This can also be simulated on Pinterest as well. Make a board of outfits you like, color palettes or a certain aesthetic. In the same way you took inspiration before, make a list of some of the repeated items on your board to try on later. Now, the fun part: after compiling the building blocks of your style, it’s time to build. Try mismatching tops, trying things you’re unsure of, add lots of accessories, and when you like something, keep it! I always like to try to replicate inspo pics or create my own take on a trend. For example, see a necklace you like? Try to make your own! And last but not least, having a unique style is all about confidence. Being able to love what you’re wearing, inspire others and have the courage to take a risk is the greatest fashion choice of all.

-Elise Ramos

“I feel like I don’t fit in at my organization or just with my peers in general.”

Honestly, same. I feel like college is advertised as a place where everyone can find their people and instantly make friends, yet this isn’t always the case. As hard as it seems, you have to break the ice, and you have to try to talk to people. You may feel completely different than the people you meet, and that’s okay. You may find someone who you never imagined would be the most relatable. Eventually, you will find your place and feel less like an outsider.

-Kayleigh Miller

Thank you for reading along with us this semester. See you next time!

Do you have any questions you need answering?
Click here and Ask Her!

-Her Campus TXST, Ask Her

Courtney Buck

TX State '27

Courtney Buck is the section editor at the Her Campus at Texas State chapter. She oversees the section’s direction, assigns ideas to writers, and ensures every piece offers responsible, supportive guidance to readers. She writes biweekly articles for Her Campus, collaborating closely with her team to develop ideas, conducting thorough research, and self‑editing her work to ensure clarity and quality. She enjoys writing original content, specifically personal essays and relatable pieces that reflect real student experiences to her own.

Outside of Her Campus, Courtney is a Mass Communication major at Texas State University with a minor in Psychology. She previously reported for KTSW 89.9 as a News and Culture Reporter and has completed a short internship with Swoon Memorial in Houston the past summer.

She enjoys doing her nails and journaling about her feelings as it makes her feel more grounded in her everyday life. She loves staying busy and productive so if her schedule is free, you can find her at the gym. She has big dreams and aspirations for her life, so although she doesn’t know exactly where she’s headed yet, she will be somewhere in the future!
Amanda Fuentes

TX State '29

Hi! My name is Amanda Fuentes! I’m currently a first-year at TXST with a major in English, and a minor in Psychology. I’m a writer for Her Campus TXST! I love writing about a mix of entertainment/media and current real world topics. You can find me listening to music about 90% of the time, and the other 10%, I’m probably watching TV, a movie, or YouTube. I pretty much always have some sort of caffeine with me (it’s a problem). I love crafty hobbies, like journaling, embroidery, and coloring, and I love to bake! ㅤ♡
Victoria Sanchez

TX State '26

Victoria Sanchez is a second semester writer for Her Campus at Texas State University chapter. She is passionate about personal essays, and culture that focus on pop culture and on going trends in media.

Beyond Her Campus, Victoria is majoring in Natural Resources & Environmental Studies with a minor in Biology. She has interned at Southwest Conservation Corps and Rocky Mountain Conservation Corps working in remote wilderness areas with the USFS and NPS.

Outside of school and work, Victoria enjoys all things that have to do with the outdoors and reading a new fantasy series.
Courtney Nguyen

TX State '28

Hi! I’m a college student from Houston, Texas, and I’m currently attending Texas State University. I’m one of those people who loves learning a little bit about everything and somehow ends up juggling multiple interests at once. Right now, my educational focus is centered around criminal justice, health, and athletics, which might sound like a random mix, but to me, it makes perfect sense. I’m really drawn to hands on careers where I can help people, stay active, and actually see the impact of the work I do. College has helped me become more confident, more independent, and way more comfortable speaking up in class, working in groups, and sharing my ideas, even when I’m low key nervous.

When I’m not studying, you will probably find me on a volleyball court, in the kitchen trying a new recipe, or glued to a game on TV. I love playing volleyball because it keeps me active and gives me that fun, competitive energy I totally thrive on. Cooking is my cozy hobby, and I genuinely enjoy making food for the people I care about the most. I’m also a huge sports fan and love watching different teams and events, especially because sports have always been a big part of my life growing up.

One of my biggest passions is spreading knowledge and starting conversations about all kinds of topics. I love learning new things and then turning around and sharing what I learned with friends, classmates, or family. I am naturally curious, a little talkative, and very open minded, and I truly believe that staying informed and connected is such an important part of growing, both personally and professionally. I am excited to keep building my education, chasing my goals, and doing it all with positive and slightly girly energy.
Leo Calderon

TX State '26

Leo Calderon is a Writers team member for the TX State chapter of Her Campus and has proudly been a member for three semesters. Their writing focus falls somewhere between politics and pop culture – often combining the two with analyses of audience reception & whether or not misogyny is to blame.

Outside of Her Campus, Leo has served as both social chair (2023-2024) and vice president (2024-2025) for Texas State University's Alpha Psi Omega chapter, where they coordinated member events for TXST's theatre department. Professionally, they have worked for San Marcos' community theatre as a marketing team member and assistant directed 'Dracula, a Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really' at TXST. This semester, Leo is single-handedly leading their first social media campaign for an independent production of Charise Castro Smith's 'Feathers and Teeth'.

As they wrap up their fourth, and final, year at Texas State, Leo has found joy in the combined passions of theatre & public relations, cooking great food, and hosting get-togethers with friends old and new.

Leo will be graduating from Texas State this May with a degree in Theatre, emphasis in Performance & Production, with a minor in Mass Communications. With the journalism skills they have earned from their time in Her Campus, Leo looks forward to post-grad life.

www.linkedin.com/in/lscalderon
Zoie Tidmore

TX State '27

Zoie Tidmore is a Senior Editor and Writer for the Texas State University chapter of Her Campus, where she plays a key role in leading the editorial team and upholding Her Campus Media’s publishing standards. In her position, Zoie oversees a team of eight writers, guiding them through the writing and editing process to ensure clarity, consistency, and authenticity across all published content. She supports writers in developing strong pitches, refining drafts, and maintaining the chapter’s voice, while also contributing her own work to the site. Zoie is particularly interested in covering politics, media, and culture, with a focus on how these areas impact college students and younger audiences.

Outside of Her Campus, Zoie is a Journalism major at Texas State University with minors in Media Studies and Political Science. She previously worked as a writer for The University Star, where she learned how to cover stories relevant to the campus and local community. Zoie joined Her Campus in Spring 2025 as a writer and has since grown into her role as Senior Editor, gaining more experience in editing, mentoring writers, and contributing to the chapter’s editorial leadership.

When she’s not working on her degree or editing articles, Zoie enjoys reading romance novels, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. She is an aspiring journalist who hopes to educate and inform others about issues shaping the future of the world, using storytelling as a way to create understanding and spark meaningful conversations.
Elise Ramos

TX State '28

Elise is a Senior Editor for HerCampus at Texas State University, where she helps lead the editorial team in producing high-quality written content. She oversees six writers, ensuring clarity, accuracy, and consistency across all publications.

Beyond HerCampus, Elise publishes her writing on her personal blog, The Older Sister Diaries. She is also involved with LEWK Magazine, where she curates and styles outfits for models in alignment with each show’s theme and creative vision. Additionally, Elise works as a writing consultant at the University Writing Center, providing one-on-one and small-group support to undergraduate and graduate students across disciplines. In this role, she offers constructive feedback on organization, clarity, argumentation, and academic conventions.

Elise is currently a sophomore majoring in English with a minor in Physician Assistant Studies.

In her free time, Elise enjoys expressing her creativity through crochet, painting, and drawing, as well as planning meaningful hangouts with friends. She adores slow mornings, stray cats, and lavender matcha and would gladly accept the chance to be a teenager in the year 2000.

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/in/eliseram
Instagram: elisecovr
Kayleigh Miller

TX State '29

Kayleigh Miller is a first year writer for the Her Campus Texas State chapter. She covers topics like media criticism, pop culture, and fashion.
Aside from Her Campus, Kayleigh is a freshman at Texas State University pursuing a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Journalism.
In her free time, she enjoys listening to all of Lana Del Rey's discography, reading and writing, and watching horror movies.