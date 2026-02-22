Ask Her: Are Men The Problem?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

ASK HER: 21st EDITION

This edition of Ask Her Advice is for all the girls who are worried about their friends who are in relationships. Like always, we’ve got you covered!

“What do you do when your friends always go back to frat guys, even after they’ve been hurt by them before?”

We all have had a friend who goes back to the same man over and over again. His being a frat guy doesn’t change much because, at the end of the day, he is still a man, but to be honest, there is a higher chance that he is just messing with your friend’s emotions because of the fact that he is a frat man. However, the blame isn’t all on him; she chooses to go back to him every time, even though he has hurt her.

If you want to discuss the situation, you can either wait for her to bring it up or pick a subtle and supportive way of talking about it. Don’t come in with fully loaded guns; instead, try to ask reflective questions like, “How did it make you feel last time?” Maybe framing a question in this way would actually make her think about this pattern she’s used to, instead of feeling attacked. Another question to help her ask herself: “What is she getting out of this?” “Is this more of a pleasure thing, or an emotional connection?”

At the end of the day, your friend is going to do whatever makes her happy in the moment, even if it gets messy later. Just offer her your support, be the shoulder she cries on, and try to understand her perspective! Best wishes to your friend, it is only a phase that will end!

-Lilianna Rodriguez, HC Contributor

“My best friend’s boyfriend has been going though her phone. she knows because he forgot to erase her search history, BUT he doesn’t know that she knows. What should she do?”

Personally, I think she should just talk to him, even though that can be uncomfortable. It makes sense to feel uneasy about anyone going through your phone, let alone your partner, because privacy and trust are important in any relationship. She doesn’t need to accuse him right away, but she could calmly bring the situation up by saying something like, “I noticed some things in my search history and wanted to ask if you used my phone.” This opens the door for a respectful conversation and gives him the chance to be honest. How he responds can tell her a lot about whether he respects her boundaries. Ultimately, she deserves to feel secure and trusted in her relationship.

-Zoie Tidmore, HC Editor

“I’m struggling to see my friend’s perspective and I feel like she drops me at any opportunity when her ex-boyfriend reaches out to her. I feel like whatever advice I give her just goes ignored. I have a feeling she doesn’t enjoy the situation, but she also doesn’t want help because it’s all she knows. What do I do?”

These types of situations seem to be common amongst us girls. It’s normal to be protective of our friends, especially when they get mistreated, because we only want the best for our friends. You deserve friendships where you get effort reciprocated.

Sometimes we forget that letting go or pulling back doesn’t mean you don’t care; it just means you’re choosing your peace. You can still love someone from a distance without putting yourself in situations that make you feel small or second place. Your friend might not be ready to see what you see, and that’s something you just can’t force. But you can protect your energy, set boundaries, and surround yourself with people who show up for you the same way you show up for them.

Ultimately, friendships should add to your life, not drain it. If someone’s choices constantly leave you hurt or confused, stepping back might be the healthiest thing you can do, for both parties involved. And when she’s ready, you can still be there for her, as she will turn to you for help if she ends the cycle.

-Piscis Martinez, Editor-In-Chief, & Cassandra Patlan, HC Contributor