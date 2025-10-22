An Iconic Start for SNL 51 & Satisfying Closing to Hispanic Heritage Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Live from Nueva Yol, it’s Saturday Night Live! On Oct. 4, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, kicked off the new season with a bang. With all the buzz from his Super Bowl LX halftime show announcement and the closing of his residency show in Puerto Rico, he brings a satisfying close to Hispanic Heritage Month as host for SNL’s season premiere.

In case you went to bed early and missed the episode, here are some memorable moments from the season premiere that brought the Latin community into laughter.

A Clapback Monologue

It’s obvious the Puerto Rican singer has gained lots of popularity in New York City as he enters the stage to an audience filled with loud yelling and cheering. Truly, he has gained popularity everywhere, as I also squealed at my TV down in Texas. Benito starts with expressing his gratitude for the opportunities of being a musical guest and hosting multiple times, topping off with a joke of being Lorne Michaels’ (creator of SNL) “favorite Latino.”

Bad Bunny then highlights finishing his residency of 31 shows in Puerto Rico with jokes about his choreography and celebrities in the audience, “Actually that wasn’t Jon Hamm, that was Juan Jamon.”

As I tuned in to the monologue, I anticipated the moment Bad Bunny would promote his Super Bowl halftime performance and acknowledge all the attention he was receiving (both positive and negative). To my satisfaction, he did it perfectly! Bad Bunny took a jab at the widespread criticism of headlining the halftime show. In response, he joked about spinning multiple news anchors’ disapproving comments into a statement of praise. Next, he followed with a few meaningful words about the accomplishments of Latinos and the impact we make in this country — all in Spanish. Finally, he stated everyone has 4 months to learn his native tongue!

With a start like that, Bad Bunny’s monologue was in fact my favorite moment from the show! When I saw the Instagram post announcing Bad Bunny would be headlining the halftime show, I was elated for him, but disappointed by the comments. There were many under the post denouncing his potential as an entertaining artist for the big event because he sings in Spanish. I felt so relieved to hear the successful Latin musician defend himself, on national television, against the criticism for being a Spanish-speaking artist.

My Favorite Sketches

Inventing Spanish

Throughout the episode, Bad Bunny does an excellent job of bringing out laughs from his audience. One of my favorites from the night includes a sketch about the invention of the Spanish language. With the assistance of Marcello Hernandez, the charming Cuban-Dominican cast member, the skit plays on the intertwining grammar and accent rules of the Spanish language. It’s not entirely a cultural inside joke, but there are some jokes only Spanish speakers would understand. Regardless, the skit still did a successful job at earning some laughs.

El Chavo Del Ocho

This was the one! As soon as I heard the first few notes of the theme song, saw the old grainy filter overlay, and saw El Chavo, I immediately laughed-screamed-stood in excitement. My partner (not Hispanic), who was sitting next to me, had no clue why I got a burst of joy. Yet, that is what made it so special. I remember the days I watched this classic Mexican sitcom on my grandma’s television screen or the times I heard my dad laugh at the goofy jokes. Possibly, to the average non-Hispanic American, it must have been some stupid, silly skit. For us Latinos, it was a piece of nostalgia.

Gratitude for Representation

The Hispanic community is currently facing a lot of harm due to the increase in discrimination and ICE enforcement. What a relief to see a grand Latino artist (and yes, he is American. Puerto Rico is a part of the U.S. ) make sparks against the negativity. Not all jokes will land, and sure, Bad Bunny isn’t a comedian, but hearing his stance and seeing the Latin community represented on a national level like this feels comforting.

Bad Bunny, you never disappoint. What an amazing moment as we close off Hispanic Heritage Month!