This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why are women on the back burner when expressing their emotions? Is it normal or self-delusional thoughts?

Recently, new Gen Z slang terms are being created left and right; some of the terms don’t mean anything at all. Others are used to put down another person for being themselves. Usually, these terms are genderless; however, a new one is aimed at women.

WHAT IS BEING A BIRD?

The origin of the slang term “Bird” didn’t appear out of nowhere. It is a simplified version of another slang term, “Bird-Brain”. Bird-brain is a gender-neutral term to describe someone who is slow or whose brain is empty-minded. However, “Bird” is a direct term for women to describe women as being male-centered or accepting mistreatment from a man.

I believe the term bird can be classified as derogatory.

It has a negative connotation, used to shame women for how they are acting or feeling. Yet, why shame women instead of being there for them? At a young age, women are taught subconsciously that men can act a certain way towards anyone, especially women, because they are boys.

Boys just being boys, right. But when a woman acts a certain way, it is too much or trying too hard. Instead of shaming women, why don’t we teach men how to properly treat someone, especially someone who is seen romantically?

This term has deep roots in misogyny, used to undermine women’s feelings or make them sound crazy when they are not. Women are supposed to endure a man’s treatment quietly, but when spoken about, only the woman gets the clapback from it, instead of the man himself.

Examples of the use of “Bird”:

“What are you doing? You are being a bird right now!”

“Yeah, it’s okay; she’s a bird for me.”

“This is how my homegirl sounds.” *Audio of birds chirping playing*

CHANGE?

Change is slowly coming from this term by having women realize the improper treatment they have endured isn’t normal and needs to be addressed. Some ways women have done this are by rebranding the “bird” and using “debirding” or “bird un-programming” alongside using women-based empowering music, from Megan Thee Stallion or Queen Key.

This change may seem small, but it is a huge step for women and men in the right direction. Women learn not to accept this treatment, while men learn that their behavior has to end.