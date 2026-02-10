Am I a Manchild Or Am I a Muppet?: The Muppet Show Special

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I LOVED the muppets as a kid. While the TV series wasn’t as big a part of my life as others, the movies were. The original The Muppets Movie from 1979, The Muppets (2011), and Muppets Most Wanted (2014) played on repeat in my house. The Muppet Show Special with Sabrina Carpenter brought a lively revival to the well-loved puppets, appealing to past and new generations.

Spoilers Ahead!

Who are the Muppets?

The Muppets were originally created by Jim Henson. In 1974 and 1975, ABC televised a pair of Muppet specials, but they didn’t catch on. It wasn’t until 1976, when Henson took his characters to TV, that it grew into the glory we know today. The Muppet Show lasted 5 years, 1976-1781, in which Kermit, arguably one of the most famous and beloved frogs ever, played the host of a theater where the Muppets put on a weekly show. From then to now, there have been a variety of Muppet movies and series, featuring a number of human guests throughout. Now, in 2026, Kermit is back in his rightful place, hosting his famous show, this time featuring special guest Sabrina Carpenter. Assuming the performance goes the way directors hope, and so far it’s doing amazing, this could spark a permanent revival of The Muppet Show.

It’s Time to Play the Music

The Special aired on ABC and Disney+ on February 4th. Similar to the other films, Kermit and the gang are putting on a live show featuring the usual ensemble and a celebrity guest. Sabrina Carpenter, an American singer, songwriter, and actress who has been rapidly rising to fame in recent years, was (perfectly) chosen for this role. The special begins with a perfect recreation of the original introduction, although a bit clearer and colorful now. Per the usual format of the Muppet Show, tensions are high, and chaos ensues; a variety of musical numbers and comedy sketches separate the chaos going on backstage. Kermit has overbooked the show, and slowly, more and more Muppets pile up backstage, waiting to go on. The show’s features include my personal favorite performance of Sabrina’s “Manchild” featuring the iconic hens. As well as Gonzo’s recurring attempts at extremely dangerous obstacles, Pigs in Wigs, Rizzo and his rodent gang performing “Blinding Lights”, and Muppet Labs. Muppet News Flash is also shown, featuring Maya Rudolph. The special concludes with an amazing performance of “Islands in the Stream” with Sabrina, Kermit, and, later, Miss Piggy, followed by the whole cast performing “Don’t Stop Me Now”.

Nostalgia

While I hate to admit it, I cried while watching this. The nostalgia was strong and brought back so many feelings of my childhood. The sketches follow the usual format of the Muppet Show; Gonzo attempts a wild stunt (that fails terribly), Fozzie makes his cheesy jokes, and Bunsen and Beaker are working in the laboratory (which also fails terribly). Rizzo’s performance of “Blinding Lights” was a nice nod to the kind of odd, funny sketches done in the original Muppet Show, and gave some recognition back to Rizzo, who we hadn’t heard from in years. Some original fans have expressed concerns about this return and what might come, and especially with Kermit’s voice. Kermit has been voiced by Matt Vogel for some time now, since 2017, but some fans are still feeling odd about the change. Personally, this special did everything for me, and checked (almost) every box!

Where’s Walter?

My one concern is: where’s Walter? As someone more familiar with The Muppets (2011), Walter is held very close to my heart. He first appeared in that film and then again in Muppets Most Wanted (2014). Since then, he appeared in Muppets Now (2020) and Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021). His absence struck me as he is probably the #1 Muppets fan and was responsible for getting the gang back together, so he most definitely deserved a spot on the new special. This has left fans speculating and expressing their concern and sadness. So far, nothing has specifically been stated about his disappearance, but it’s assumed that the creative team had no specific need for Walter and is saving him for later performances. We can only hope to see him later in all his (whistling) glory.

Right Choice?

While my only concern has been Walter’s absence, there have been some concerns expressed on social media about the team’s choice of Sabrina Carpenter and whether she was the correct one or not. During my usual doomscrolling, I came across a video expressing concern about a joke Sabrina makes during a conversation with Kermit. Kermit apologizes for the mishaps during the show and her performance of “Manchild” and states, “We’re still working out a few kinks,” to which Sabrina replies, “Oh, that’s alright. I love a kink.” A small, quick passing joke, but some fans, especially parents, have expressed concern. After falling down a rabbit hole, I found numerous videos expressing this concern, as well as stating that Sabrina Carpenter is too “sexual” for the Muppets. However, what many fans seem to have forgotten, or were maybe unaware of at all, is that the Muppet Show was not created specifically for children but rather intentionally created to appeal to a general audience. It blended family-friendly content along with satire, musical acts and mature humor at times. Personally, I believe Sabrina Carpenter was the perfect choice. The multitalented star has the perfect energy for the Muppets, her comedic sensibility fitting perfectly with the rest of the gang. And of course, as she says herself, the fact that she’s the same height as them all helps greatly.

Despite some concerns and missing characters, the Muppets Show Special has already done incredibly, bringing in 3.1 million viewers on ABC and is currently number one or at least in the Top 10 in numerous countries around the world.

The show perfectly captured the nostalgia and warmth the Muppet Show has brought people around the world, and of course, it brought the third greatest gift, laughter.