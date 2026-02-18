A Love Letter To My Books

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is scientifically proven that reading improves an individual’s social and cognitive abilities, our capacity for empathy, perspective-taking, and emotional intelligence. (NIH) But for me, reading has always been more than a science. It is a transcendence. It is an escape. It is the miracle of stepping into another world when this reality is too loud or too heavy.

One moment, I am at Basgiath War College, falling in love with Xaden Riorson, fighting for a revolution planned long before I ever arrived. Next, I am the lost princess of Terrasen, fighting for a kingdom that feels just as real as my own life. And sometimes I am not escaping, but I am sitting with Malcolm Gladwell’s social analysis, David Graeber and David Wengrow reimagining human history. Memoirs from leaders from across the world, and poets I have studied my whole life.

Reading is the place where I both disappear and wake up. It pulls me out of reality while simultaneously asking me to engage critically. Books force me to look at the world, myself, from perspectives that I may never encounter otherwise

The Books That Shaped Me

This series carried me through a time when it felt like the rug had been pulled out from under my life. Aelin Galathynius’ bravery and relentless will to survive became something I clung to. Watching her fight for her kingdom, even at times when it seemed that there was nothing she could do, taught me that courage does not always mean fearlessness: it means choosing to keep going anyway. The Goldryn still shines brightly in my mind, a symbol I hold deeply and personally. A reminder not to yield to the things that seek to stop you

Rebecca Yarros’ writing makes you feel everything. Every death, every chance at love, every ounce of guilt and revenge. Even the dragons (my Andarna- how I love you) carry emotional weight. I am endlessly drawn to how she balances brutality with tenderness, and I am eagerly counting down the days for both the TV adaptation and the final two books.

Social sciences have always fascinated me. I love reading about how societies function, fracture and evolve. This book challenged the way I understood collective behavior and reminded me how often we misinterpret the forces shaping our world.

This memoir is a masterclass in courage. Jeannette Walls tells a deeply personal story about loving your family while acknowledging the harm they caused. It captures the painful truth that loyalty does not excuse abuse- mental or physical. Her honesty left a lasting impression on me and reshaped how I think about resilience and self-preservation.

When I first read Normal People in high school, it unsettled me. I have never been a huge fan of the miscommunication trope, and yet I found myself relating to Connel in ways I didn’t expect. Being surrounded by people yet feeling profoundly alone. Loving someone who sees you fully yet struggling to believe you deserve that kind of love. I return to this story often, in book and in screen form, because it continues to mirror quiet truths about intimacy and isolation.

I could go on and on with books that have shaped my life. From middle school until now. My bookshelf is filled with science, poetry, fantasy, and everything in between. It is a reflection of who I am. A reminder of the characters that became my friends and have welcomed me into their worlds. A world I willingly escape to every chance I get.

Suggestions From Friends!

Better Than The Movies: “It is so beautiful and so romcom coded. I love it so much, it is so innocent and sweet. Also, I love the second book; they both tie into each other really well. The addition of the romcom quotes in each chapter is my favorite part,” – Amaris Jimenez

How Emotions Are Made: “It aligns with what I think about the human experience and pushes the idea that the brain is the sole operator. Personally, this book grounded me. Knowing that there are others on the same intellectual plateau, trying to understand us, in every facet, grounds me” – Agustin Ramos

How to Be Sad: “It is amazing! She takes us through her own life stories to explain why we truly must embrace life’s sad moments to fully appreciate the happy one,” – Collin Wright

Why Media Matters in Modern Reading Culture

Booktok has transformed reading into a shared experience. Art inspired by fantasy worlds (thank you, Etsy), podcasts dissecting theories and writing styles. Conferences to bring alternate worlds alive between authors and readers. Book clubs- online and in person- have created communities that extend stories beyond their pages. These spaces remind us that reading is not a solitary act: it is a conversation. Between authors and readers, and even between friends patiently waiting for someone to finish a series.

Happy V-Day to my Books

Books raised me, comforted me, challenged me, and taught me how to feel deeply without apology. Books have made me call my friends in tears when a certain character from Fourth Wing dies (“thank you for being my friend”, “it has been my honor”). It has made me laugh right alongside them and has influenced me to dissect every word the author has written. They have started friendships, decorated my house, and served as a guiding light through this world.

This is my love letter to the stories that made me who I am – and to the ones still waiting on my shelf.