A Deep Dive Into Addison Rae’s Rebrand

Addison Rae is no stranger to the spotlight. After skyrocketing to fame on TikTok in 2019 with viral dance videos, she quickly became one of the platform’s most recognizable faces. But in the years since, Rae has undergone a transformation that’s turning heads way beyond the For You Page. With a new sound, high-fashion looks, and a curated pop star persona, Addison Rae’s rebrand is more than just a makeover—it’s a modern celebrity evolution.

Rae’s rebranding from influencer to artist surprised many, but it has been undeniably effective. She is currently on her first-ever headlining tour, following the release of her debut album, Addison, which includes popular tracks like “Diet Pepsi,” “Fame is a Gun,” and “Headphones On.” These songs have been described by fans as “camp” and “pop perfection.”

Music was a turning point for her career, embracing hyperpop and early 2000s pop influences in her music, giving us a nostalgic yet modern twist. This was especially surprising, considering it was a genre we would’ve never expected her to explore, given her background.

Safe to say, her rebrand was probably one, if not the most successful influencer-to-popstar pivot in recent years. Collaborations with Charli XCX on singles like “Von dutch” where Rae does the iconic scream that gained a large amount of traction and recognition for her music career, and “2 die 4,” have really boosted her career.

On the other hand, there are people who question the authenticity of her “cool girl” style because of the controversies that she’s been involved in. For instance, in July 2021, Rae was filmed at UFC 264 tapping Donald Trump on the shoulder and saying, “Hi, I’m Addison. Nice to meet you.” The clip went viral and sparked backlash, with many accusing her of being a Trump supporter. She later clarified in interviews that she does not support Trump and introduced herself because it is rare to meet a former president.

She’s been involved in other controversies, such as voter registration rumors where people speculated she was a registered Republican, disrespecting the Black Lives Matter movement, and representing an offensive religious swimsuit line. Since then, she has apologized and taken accountability for the things that she has done in the past. She has taken more progressive stances in recent times, publicly supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, speaking out against ICE deportations, and criticizing Trump’s leadership so far.

The tension between fans and non-fans lies in the fact that fans view her rebrand as a growth and evolution of her character, while others online label her act as performative activism and claim that her rebrand was driven by the pursuit of clout. However, regardless of the criticism, it’s clear that Addison Rae is attempting to redefine her public identity, and her rebrand is as much about distancing herself from her past as it is about entering a new artistic era.

Addison Rae’s rebrand marks a significant shift in her public image, moving from social media influencer to a more established figure in music and fashion. Through strategic changes in her aesthetic, collaborations, and public presence, she’s positioned herself as more than just a TikTok personality. While her past controversies and political associations have sparked debate, her recent efforts suggest a desire to evolve and redefine her role in the pop culture landscape. Whether this transformation will have a lasting impact remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Addison Rae is navigating the complexities of fame in the digital age with intention.