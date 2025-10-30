7 Viral Halloween Fits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dancing in the dark, meeting strangers in masks and feeling your best for a night or two is crucial for college students, especially for creative minds who love dressing up, like myself. Halloween is a vital part of the college experience, whether it’s going out or staying in, looking your hottest and feeling oneself in ways that aren’t usually part of the routine calls for fun and expression.

Popular releases like movies or breakout artists within the year tend to be a big hit, but there are always going to be classics that are hard to beat. People are more inclined to take that extra step in creating their outfits when provided a reference from popular media, especially if that media has multiple versions of itself such as, Batman, or The Wizard of Oz, the possibilities are endless!

Of course, trends find their way into most aspects of life, especially appearance. Finding costumes that fit into a trending accessory is a never ending tale, always securing a bomb picture for the Insta. I love predicting trending costumes I’ll see on the night out, and more so which ones I know I’ll see the most of, and see how people make it their own. Seeing people look and feel good in whatever they feel is right is part of the experience.

It’s hard to not look good in a black latex bodysuit, more specifically Zoë Kravitz as Cat Woman from The Batman (2022) makes this costume even more appealing. Pair that bodysuit with a red bob and you’re bound to find a Batman willing to let you use that whip.

As we head deeper into adulthood, nostalgia creeps up on us more and more. The early 2000’s revival in this decade becomes more apparent as we look back on our baby Halloween photos and try to recreate outfits from 20 years ago. The y2k aura and the cutesy bug features made this specific Leg Avenue “Daisy Bug” costume go viral this season.

Superheroes and comic book characters are always going to be a hit. The alien princess is a favorite for geeks who disguise themselves as baddies and want to unleash both of those traits at the same time. The iconic red, green, and purple colors are noticeable across any room and make a good conversation starter for nerdy fans.

Dorothy (The Wizard of Oz, 1939)

The film revival of the Broadway musical Wicked, brings back all the feelings of whimsy and magic from the classic movie starring Judy Garland. Dorothy is an iconic character in the story and has an even more iconic look. The Wicked Witch of the East’s ruby red heels complimenting her blue gingham dress gives a vintage and cute look.

Who doesn’t love a good ole’vampire on Halloween? Hailey Steinfeld played Mary in the acclaimed vampire movie Sinners, she’s a headstrong character with no fear. But, more specifically after she turns into a vampire and goes on a ravenous rampage, giving her pink silk dress an iconic look covered in blood. A perfect cinephile costume for someone who won’t mind a little blood.

The rise of corsets in Halloween costumes are not new, but the most fitting costume for a corset would be based on showgirls who have historically worn them. And of course, but the release of Taylor Swift’s recent album, The Life of a Showgirl, glamorizes the sequins, fringe, feathers, headpieces, and fishnets. The artist exposed her large audience to what exactly a showgirl is and the now known burlesque aesthetic.

Just a normal guy in rounded glasses with a secret… an unbuttoned blouse revealing a Superman “S” and ready for action. The new Superman (2025) movie brought back the hype for the DC hero, bringing in a unique take as both a citizen and superhero featuring basics over a Superman branded shirt. David Corenswet revives the cute nerdy look in an office siren aesthetic and a heroic fit.

It’s always fun to hop on a trend and see people’s take on an outfit and the variation of differences, especially from popular projects and getting recognized feels validating. Dress up or dress down, have fun and take story worthy pictures to forever remember how fine you looked that night!