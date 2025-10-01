5,000 Miles From Home: 7 Things I Learned Studying Abroad This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TX State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart.” – Alan Watts. This ran through my head as I frantically walked through the airport alone for the first time, I remember hugging my mom and thinking about how that moment would have to last me every night for the next month. It was a mix of sparks shooting in my head from excitement and a lingering fear of the unknown. But this was my chance, something I had been hoping to do my whole life, and here was the experience right in front of me. It didn’t matter what small fears I had about all the firsts I was going to face a thousand miles from home, when the little girl who once had a Paris-themed bedroom, had only been on a plane once before, and always dreamed of traveling, was finally ready for this adventure. Studying abroad gave me so many wonderful memories, friends, and laughs, but it also taught me valuable life lessons.

Here are 10 things I learned from traveling abroad:

Finding Courage in the Unknown

It’s easy to think at first that you can just pack up your things, head to another country to study, experience a different culture, and eat yummy pastries. But when you really think about it, you’re taking away every single familiar fact about your life. Everyone speaks a different language, transportation isn’t as easy as it was yesterday, your friends are asleep when you call. In fact, for heaven’s sake, there isn’t even an H-E-B. When you look at it that way, signing up for a program isn’t the first step, it’s finding the courage to go on this adventure. It took me a while to get there. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have doubts when I bought my ticket, that I didn’t cry from fear of the unknown, or that I didn’t talk through every worst-case scenario with my mom. But in the end, I walked to my gate alone, boarded the plane, and said yes. In all aspects, that huge step made me realize I had what it took to keep moving toward my dreams,that I was ready.

Getting Lost Isn’t the Worst Thing

Now, besides that first problem, there were many more to come. Tickets getting lost, maps rerouted, bags stolen, chasing buses,you name it, I probably did it, looking like a crazy tourist. But there was almost a flow to this chaos, like I was expecting it every day simply because I hadn’t even gotten a grip on my jet lag or the city I was in. And weirdly enough, for the first time in my life, I didn’t care that plans kept changing, rerouting, or canceling. Which was so surprising for me,because if you know me in real life, I’m so type A that I usually plan everything down to the time I eat. So it was refreshing to live in the moment and accept that good things happen when you let them unfold naturally. One of my favorite examples of this lesson was how my two closest friends and I would take any opportunity to explore the cities we were in after class. We ran to Big Ben, walked across the Millennium Bridge, scouted out the best fish and chips, and even discovered underground speakeasies.

Adapting, Not Limiting

The first thing I asked myself before I even signed up for my abroad program was: can I even safely do this? Living with a chronic illness means daily medications, emergency injections, and constant doctor visits. My body is prone to freaking out under stress, and suddenly I was imagining being thousands of miles away, without my doctor, without my family who knows my condition, and with only myself to rely on for the first time in ten years. At first, it felt impossible. But then I realized something: if I kept saying “no” to opportunities because of my health, how many more doors would I close on myself? I didn’t want to live a life defined by what I couldn’t control. So, I decided to take a leap of faith. What surprised me the most was discovering just how much I’d already learned about myself, how to manage my symptoms, how to care for my body, how to know my limits. Not once did I spiral into fear about getting sick. I stress-dosed when I needed to, gave myself injections as required, and even chose rest over a few museum visits when my body told me to slow down. And you know what? Everything turned out okay. If anything, studying abroad showed me that strength doesn’t always mean pushing through at all costs, it can also mean listening to yourself, setting boundaries, and trusting that you’re capable of more than you think.

The Art of Taking It Slow

While exploring the city, I noticed all the little differences from America, bottle caps that don’t twist off, people walking on the opposite side of the road, and even the unspoken rules of metro etiquette. But what stood out to me the most was the sense of community in Paris. Everyone seemed to be outside—walking, playing music, sitting by the river, or reading in the park, just enjoying the day. I hardly saw anyone on their phone. It felt like the people there slowed down every moment and made it count. My favorite thing was watching how many people came together in the parks, striking up conversations with strangers like it was the most natural thing in the world. In Paris, you were never really alone.

Three’s The Magic Number

Speaking of never really being alone, I met two girls on my trips to London and Paris who made the experience all the more memorable. Funnily enough, I realized I always seem to end up in a trio. I had one in middle school, then found my two best friends of seven years in high school (still going strong!), and even fell into a trio in college that keeps me grounded here in San Marcos. Maybe it’s just familiar, maybe I naturally attract the dynamic, but I think there’s something special about it too. A trio feels like balance: one friend who understands, another who pushes you, both filling in the spaces you didn’t even know you had. Two best friends are definitely better than one, especially when you’re seeing the world with them.

Always Chasing Cafés

Nonetheless, whether I’m in America, London, or Paris, I will always find my way to a café. My besties and I stopped at the café attached to the gift shop before every museum—and I mean every. We even accidentally walked out of Versailles just to get to a café and had to beg security to let us back in (oops). Some things never change, I guess.

Oh, and seriously—the matcha in London? Unmatched.

7. Every Street Has a Story

At the beginning of my trip, I had planned to stay for a week after the study abroad program ended—and honestly, at first, I couldn’t even imagine being alone. But by the end, I knew the metro lines like the back of my hand, recognized streets, could communicate in French, and actually enjoyed the solitude. Sometimes I forget how nice a walk alone can be, now imagine that in the most romantic city in the world!Being alone in Paris felt almost like meditating. I had afternoon tea by myself, stayed in a hostel, made new friends, endlessly explored Montmartre, and even found my way to the Dior museum. When you’re by yourself, all you have to focus on is you—so I just wandered wherever my eyes led me. And I miss that. In the end, studying abroad gave me so much more than postcards, new friends, and memories to last a lifetime, it helped me grow. Sure, I got lost on metros, spilled lattes in cafés, and begged my way back into Versailles, but I also found independence, joy, and a version of myself I’ll never let go of. At the end of the day, Paris gave me postcards, pastries, and priceless memories, but the best souvenir was the confidence I brought home.